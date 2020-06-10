Once-beaten Oleksandr Gvozdyk announces retirement at age 33

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Former WBC light heavyweight champion Oleksandr ‘The Nail’ Gvozdyk 17-1 (14) has announced his retirement at age 33.

The US-based Ukrainian, who won Olympic bronze in 2012, was stopped in 10 rounds by IBF champion Artur Beterbiev 15-0 (15) in their unification bout last October. Gvozdyk was leading on two of the judges’ scorecards at the time.

Top Rank CEO Bob Arum praised Gvozdyk for his successful career.

“It was a true pleasure to have promoted his boxing career,” Arum said to The Ring. “He is a very splendid young man. Not only was he an excellent fighter, but he is also one of the most intelligent, intellectual fighters I have ever met. He is going to do very well in his next endeavour.”

Gvozdyk turned pro in April 2014, logging nine wins in two years before facing Nadjib Mohammedi who was coming off a loss to then-unified 175-pound champion Sergiy Kovalev. Gvozdyk knocked him out in two rounds.

In December 2018 he would score a come-from-behind knockout of Adonis Stevenson in the 11th round to claim the WBC belt in unfortunate circumstances.

Stevenson wore 10 unanswered punches before going down and was hospitalised after the bout and placed into an induced coma. He has since recovered.

The educated Gvozdyk seems to have a bright future away from the ring.

“He has graduate degrees, and there are a lot of things he can do outside of boxing,” Arum added.

“Gvozdyk is not an ordinary kind of fighter. This is a really educated man, and I wish him the best in his future.”

Manager Egis Klimas told ESPN that Gvozdyk would pursue business opportunities in retirement.

“He’s a very smart guy, so he thinks it’s going to be inconvenient for him to do that kind of business and box at the same time,” Klimas said.

“So he needs to give himself 100% to boxing or business. So he decided to do that.”

