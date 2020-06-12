Adam Lopez outpoints Luis Coria in thrilling 10-round battle

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Adam ‘Blunose’ Lopez 14-2 (6) claimed the vacant NABF featherweight title with a hard-fought majority decision win over Luis Coria 12-3 (7) at ‘The Bubble’ at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on Thursday night.

In a thrilling back-and-forth battle, the pair combined to land 435 of 1603 punches in their 10-round contest.

Coria proved a tough adversary, starting fast and pressing the action on the inside. Lopez took control in the middle rounds, fighting from range and landing double and triple jabs.

It looked like Lopez would coast to victory but Coria found a second win, coming on strong in the final rounds of the fight.

Lopez landed an average of 10 jabs per rounds and has the edge in power punches landed 156-145.

Judges Tim Cheatham and Steve Weisfeld both scored the fight for Lopez 96-94, while judge Dave Moretti couldn’t separate them at 95-95.

Lopez admitted it was a tough hit out.

“That was my toughest test to date,” Lopez said to ESPN after the win. “I’ve always said it was Jean Carlos Rivera, but that was my toughest. He was relentless. Honestly, I hurt my hand by hitting him so much.”

Lopez was coming off a seventh-round stoppage loss to Oscar Valdez in an even fight back in November.

The 24-year-old from Glendale, California – who is trained by Hall of Famer Buddy McGirt – is hoping that the victory will put him in the mix to face one of the world titleholders.

“I don’t know if this will rank me but I want to be in the top 10,” said Lopez. “This was not my best fight. I give myself a C. I have a lot to learn. I only have 16 fights, I want to keep getting better.”

