David Benavidez calls out “little guy” Caleb Plant

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

WBC super middleweight champion David Benavidez 22-0 (19) has dismissed IBF counterpart Caleb Plant 20-0 (12) as a “little guy” and promised to punish him if they ever fight.

“I mean, he can say whatever he wants to say. At the end of the day I believe he’s a little guy and he belongs at 160,” Benavidez said to FightHype.

“Nobody knows how hard I work. I don’t brag about my work ethic. I don’t say this and that, you know? At the end of the day I do my work in the gym and I’m training my ass off every day, every single day, three times a day.

See Also

“I know what type of work ethic I have. So if that’s what he’s trying to brag about to beat me, he doesn’t even know what’s going on.

“But I feel like I want to fight that guy because I want to punish him, and I want to make an example out of him. And that’s exactly what I’m gonna do.

“He’s a good counter fighter, boxes a lot, but he’s never fought somebody with the punch output like me, pressure like me, jab like me, body shots like me.

“You know, he fought Uzcategui and I give it to him, the first rounds are good rounds but as Uzcategui found his pressure in the middle rounds and the late rounds, Caleb Plant kind of looked lost, you know what I mean? And that’s what I do from the beginning to the end of the bell.

“It’s gonna be a good fight, of course. I’m not saying it’s gonna be a landslide. Caleb Plant is a good fighter but I want to make the great fighters look like they’re nothing when I get in the ring with them.”

The 23-year-old from Phoenix, Arizona won the vacant title against Ronald Gavril in 2017. He has defended the belt three times in an immediate rematch with Gavril and knockout wins over J’Leon Love and Anthony Dirrell.

Plant, 27, figures in his future plans.

“I’ma push for that fight next year,” Benavidez said. “Maybe earlier. Maybe after this fight. That’s the fight I want.”

Read more articles about: caleb plant, David Benavidez

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.