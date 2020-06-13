TwitterFacebook

Manny Pacquiao vs Gennadiy Golovkin would be “stupid” and “dangerous”

13 June 2020
Pacquiao and Roach
Manny Pacquiao fought for the first time in 16 years without Freddie Roach in his corner.
Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Bob Arum has labelled a proposed fight between Manny Pacquiao and Gennadiy Golovkin as “stupid” and “dangerous”.

The Top Rank boss, who promoted the Filipino phenom for years, was responding to recent comments from trainer Freddie Roach that the WBA welterweight champion could be interested in a fight with the IBF middleweight champion.

“It’s a stupid fight,” Arum told Sportsmail. “I know Golovkin appears to be over the hill, but it’s a fight that could be very dangerous for Pacquiao.

“He isn’t even a welterweight really let alone a middleweight. His best fighting weight is 140, at 147 I think he’s pretty much outsized by all the good welterweights.

“I know he fought Keith Thurman, who had lost his desire to fight and had been out so long, but he would have a real test against Terence Crawford or Errol Spence, guys like that.

“Maybe he could beat them, I don’t know. He thinks he can, but to go up any higher would be silly.”

Pacquiao is currently in discussions about a fight with undefeated WBO 147-pound champion Terence Crawford with a venue in the Middle East the likely location.

But with the global coronavirus pandemic sweeping through the region, negotiations have been put on hold.

“It’s difficult because everywhere is on lockdown right now. This is a fight that we aren’t even thinking about doing on US soil,” said Arum, who promotes Crawford.

“There’s a few places in the Middle East that certainly have the funds to stage a big fight, and certainly many would be willing to do it, but not in these circumstances.

“It’s no good talking to Saudi Arabia, Bahrain or Kolkata until they get a better handle on this coronavirus.

“Once the picture becomes clearer we can start to work things out. Manny is very interested in fighting Crawford, but someone has got to put up the money and there’s got to be a site.”

