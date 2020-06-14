Bob Arum wants Jeff Horn vs Tim Tszyu broadcast in the USA

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Top Rank boss Bob Arum is keen to negotiate a deal that will see the Jeff Horn 20-2-1 (13) versus Tim Tszyu 15-0 (11) fight broadcast live into the US on ESPN.

Former WBO welterweight champion Horn, 32, was scheduled to face the 25-year-old son of former undisputed junior welterweight champion Kostya Tszyu at Queensland Country Bank Stadium in Townsville, Australia on April 22 before the global coronavirus pandemic shut down boxing.

The junior middleweight contest is expected to be rescheduled for late August or early September.

“Horn is very popular here [in the United States], ” Arum said to Fox Sports. “Everybody saw what he did with Manny Pacquiao in Brisbane and he developed a big following.

“US fans may not have seen much of Tim Tszyu just yet but they all know the name Tszyu, so they’ll be very interested.

“I’ll be talking with ESPN about that [Horn vs Tszyu broadcast] once we have a date, and I’d expect they will be very interested in that fight.”

Horn is coming off a revenge win over Michael Zerafa on points in December after been stopped in nine frames by the Melburnian four months earlier.

“It has been good having this break because I have had bad cuts and things the last couple of fights and I have needed time to heal those,” Horn told FightHype.

“They have been gruelling as well, especially a big guy like Michael Zerafa at middleweight. They were two very tough fights. To get the extra rest and freshen up for another big fight has done me a world of good.”

The former schoolteacher from Brisbane said he didn’t think the fight would take place without a live crowd.

“Look, I don’t think so. I think the gate money is important as well but people might be sitting at home,” Horn said.

“They aren’t doing too much at home so maybe they really want to watch a fight and say they want to buy a pay-per-view instead. Who knows.

“You are only allowed to have five people at your house at the moment so most likely the pay-per-views will be higher if we do do it that way but a stadium fight is always a bigger fight.

“Especially for the fighters, we definitely go to a different level for the crowd.”

