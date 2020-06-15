TwitterFacebook

Andrew Moloney planning to monster Joshua Franco in USA debut

15 June 2020
1573862122743_312b9f40c977a5954db8a3baf4d4c299
Andrew Moloney. Photo credit: News Corp Australia
Anthony Cocks

WBA ‘regular’ super flyweight champion Andrew ‘The Monster’ Moloney 21-0 (14) will make the inaugural defence of his title when he takes on Joshua Franco 16-1-2 (8) at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas on June 23 live on ESPN.

The fight will be broadcast in Australia live on Fox Sports.

“I’m absolutely pumped to be making the first defence of my world title and headlining a great card at the MGM Grand. This is an absolute dream come true!” Moloney to Maxboxing.

“Franco is a very good fighter. He is fundamentally very good and puts his punches together very well,” Moloney said.

“I believe I have an edge in speed, power and am more versatile than he is. I believe this will be the difference on the night and why I will come out on top and continue my reign as world champion.”

The 29-year-old Aussie is targeting a shot at future Hall of Famer Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez 49-2 (41), who looked in vintage form when he knocked out Kal Yafai in nine frames in February.

“At the moment I’m not thinking about that fight as I don’t want to look past Joshua Franco but the Chocolatito fight is definitely a fight that excites me a lot,” Moloney said.

“I have watched his fights for many years and have been a fan of his. Chocolatito is no doubt a legend of the lighter weight divisions, me beating him would change my life and do huge things for my career.

“I believe I can beat Chocolatito but I will focus on that fight after I get passed Franco.”

While many boxers have used the global coronavirus pandemic to take some time off, Andrew and his twin brother Jason have continued to grind it out in the gym.

“Jason and I have a private gym so we were able to continue training all the way through the lockdown,” Moloney said.

“Even when it looked like we wouldn’t be fighting for a very long time we decided to use the time to improve as much as we could and stay in shape.

“We realised that a lot of fighters would be slacking off during that lockdown period so we knew we could use this time to get an advantage over our competition.

“We are also coming into the peak of our careers so we wanted to make sure we would be ready to fight as soon as boxing was allowed to start back up again.”

