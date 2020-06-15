Dillian Whyte launches legal action against the WBC

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Dillian Whyte 27-1 (18) has launched legal action against the WBC in a bid to ensure he gets his mandated shot at the heavyweight title by February next year.

The 32-year-old Brit was last in action in July when he defeated Oscar Rivas in a WBC final eliminator.

WBC champion Tyson Fury 30-0-1 (21) appears set to face WBA, IBF and WBO titleholder Anthony Joshua 23-1 (21) in back-to-back fights in 2021 providing he gets past Deontay Wilder in their third fight later this year.

Joshua has his own mandatory title defence due against Kubrat Pulev.

The situation has left Whyte frustrated at the prolonged wait to get a crack at the crown.

“The whole thing’s a joke and I’m not putting up with it anymore,” Whyte said earlier this month.

WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman confirmed the legal action to Sky Sports.

“There is a procedure with regards to the date of the mandatory in the heavyweight division,” he said.

“Upon direct advice of WBC legal counsel I am not in position to discuss any further.”

The global coronavirus pandemic has thrown boxing into chaos with fights delayed or scrapped entirely.

Whyte is still waiting for his own bout with Russian veteran Alexander Povetkin to be rescheduled.

Fury’s co-promoter Bob Arum has said he will petition the WBC to remove the champion’s mandatory title commitments.

“We will be talking to the organisations to eliminate mandatories, or to postpone them all for at least one year,” Arum told Sky Sports earlier this month.

Matchroom Boxing’s Eddie Hearn, who promotes both Whyte and Joshua, has been diplomatic in dealing with both boxer’s ambitions.

“The point of Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua and the teams agreeing to the structure of that deal – that deal can happen, that first fight can happen at the end of next summer,” Hearn told Sky Sports.

“It will be 2021, but there is a big period of time where Dillian Whyte should be getting his shot at the world title and that’s important to us.”

