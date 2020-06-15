Frank Warren blames Eddie Hearn for Dillian Whyte situation

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Frank Warren sympathises with Dillian Whyte’s struggle to get a world title shot but says the heavyweight should look closer to home for the reason.

WBC number one contender Whyte has launched legal action against the Mexico-based sanctioning body to ensure he gets his mandated shot at champion Tyson Fury by February 2021.

Whyte is promoted by Warren’s rival Eddie Hearn, who also promoted WBA, IBF and WBO champion Anthony Joshua.

See Also

“It’s incredible what’s happened with him really,” Warren said. “He was ranked number one with the WBO for God knows how long, ranked number one with the WBC and he’s just not got the fights.

“If I were him, I’d be asking the question… ‘Why hasn’t my promoter been able to get me those fights?’

“He’s on about suing the WBC, but they don’t seem to be the problem.

“It’s remarkable, really. I can’t think of another British fighter who’s been left out to dry as much as him. He was in the same stable as the WBO champion and still couldn’t get a shot.

“You can see why he’s upset. He doesn’t feel he’s been looked after. At this point, Dillian must be wondering if he’s ever going to get a world title shot over there.

“If Dillian was with me, he would have fought for a world title by now.”

Warren compared Whyte’s career trajectory to that of Fury.

“I had Tyson Fury fighting for a world title within six months of signing with him, we kept him nice and active and then got him the Wilder fight,” he continued.

“Look what’s happened since, Tyson is an absolute global superstar on the verge of the biggest contract in boxing history.

“We always look to do the best job for our fighters and give them the best chance for success at world level and to make good money for them and their families.

“That’s why we think we’re in such a good place going forward.”

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.