TwitterFacebook

Frank Warren blames Eddie Hearn for Dillian Whyte situation

15 June 2020
Dillian-Whyte-Eddie-Hearn-Reuters
Dillian Whyte and Eddie Hearn. Photo credit: Reuters
Write For Us
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Follow Anthony Cocks on: Twitter | Facebook
KO Boxing Forum

Frank Warren sympathises with Dillian Whyte’s struggle to get a world title shot but says the heavyweight should look closer to home for the reason.

WBC number one contender Whyte has launched legal action against the Mexico-based sanctioning body to ensure he gets his mandated shot at champion Tyson Fury by February 2021.

Whyte is promoted by Warren’s rival Eddie Hearn, who also promoted WBA, IBF and WBO champion Anthony Joshua.

See Also

“It’s incredible what’s happened with him really,” Warren said. “He was ranked number one with the WBO for God knows how long, ranked number one with the WBC and he’s just not got the fights.

“If I were him, I’d be asking the question… ‘Why hasn’t my promoter been able to get me those fights?’

“He’s on about suing the WBC, but they don’t seem to be the problem.

“It’s remarkable, really. I can’t think of another British fighter who’s been left out to dry as much as him. He was in the same stable as the WBO champion and still couldn’t get a shot.

“You can see why he’s upset. He doesn’t feel he’s been looked after. At this point, Dillian must be wondering if he’s ever going to get a world title shot over there.

“If Dillian was with me, he would have fought for a world title by now.”

Warren compared Whyte’s career trajectory to that of Fury.

“I had Tyson Fury fighting for a world title within six months of signing with him, we kept him nice and active and then got him the Wilder fight,” he continued.

“Look what’s happened since, Tyson is an absolute global superstar on the verge of the biggest contract in boxing history.

“We always look to do the best job for our fighters and give them the best chance for success at world level and to make good money for them and their families.

“That’s why we think we’re in such a good place going forward.”

Read more articles about: , ,
red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Shannon Briggs demands Mike Tyson fight, reveals mental health battle

Shannon Briggs demands Mike Tyson fight, reveals mental health battle

Frank Warren blames Eddie Hearn for Dillian Whyte situation

Frank Warren blames Eddie Hearn for Dillian Whyte situation

Dillian Whyte launches legal action against the WBC

Dillian Whyte launches legal action against the WBC

Andrew Moloney planning to monster Joshua Franco in USA debut

Andrew Moloney planning to monster Joshua Franco in USA debut

Bob Arum wants Jeff Horn vs Tim Tszyu broadcast in the USA

Bob Arum wants Jeff Horn vs Tim Tszyu broadcast in…

Manny Pacquiao vs Gennadiy Golovkin would be

Manny Pacquiao vs Gennadiy Golovkin would be "stupid" and "dangerous"

Jessie Magdaleno demands title shot after DQ win over Yenifel Vicente

Jessie Magdaleno demands title shot after DQ win over Yenifel…

Adam Lopez outpoints Luis Coria in thrilling 10-round battle

Adam Lopez outpoints Luis Coria in thrilling 10-round battle

David Benavidez calls out

David Benavidez calls out "little guy" Caleb Plant

TOP STORIES

Shannon Briggs demands Mike Tyson fight, reveals mental health battle

Shannon Briggs demands Mike Tyson fight, reveals mental health battle

Former WBO heavyweight champion Shannon Briggs 60-6-1 (53) is confident he can land an exhibition bout against former undisputed world champion Mike Tyson 50-6 (44) later this year. The 48-year-old Briggs last fought professionally four years ago …

Frank Warren blames Eddie Hearn for Dillian Whyte situation

Frank Warren blames Eddie Hearn for Dillian Whyte situation

Frank Warren sympathises with Dillian Whyte’s struggle to get a world title shot but says the heavyweight should look closer to home for the reason. WBC number one contender Whyte has launched legal action against the Mexico-based sanctioning body…

Dillian Whyte launches legal action against the WBC

Dillian Whyte launches legal action against the WBC

Dillian Whyte 27-1 (18) has launched legal action against the WBC in a bid to ensure he gets his mandated shot at the heavyweight title by February next year. The 32-year-old Brit was last in action in July when he defeated Oscar Rivas in a WBC fi…

Andrew Moloney planning to monster Joshua Franco in USA debut

Andrew Moloney planning to monster Joshua Franco in USA debut

WBA ‘regular’ super flyweight champion Andrew ‘The Monster’ Moloney 21-0 (14) will make the inaugural defence of his title when he takes on Joshua Franco 16-1-2 (8) at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas on June 23 live on ESPN. The fight will be broadcast…

Bob Arum wants Jeff Horn vs Tim Tszyu broadcast in…

Bob Arum wants Jeff Horn vs Tim Tszyu broadcast in the USA

Top Rank boss Bob Arum is keen to negotiate a deal that will see the Jeff Horn 20-2-1 (13) versus Tim Tszyu 15-0 (11) fight broadcast live into the US on ESPN. Former WBO welterweight champion Horn, 32, was scheduled to face the 25-year-old son of…

Manny Pacquiao vs Gennadiy Golovkin would be "stupid" and "dangerous"

Manny Pacquiao vs Gennadiy Golovkin would be

Bob Arum has labelled a proposed fight between Manny Pacquiao and Gennadiy Golovkin as “stupid” and “dangerous”. The Top Rank boss, who promoted the Filipino phenom for years, was responding to recent comments from trainer Freddie Roach that the W…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US