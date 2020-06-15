TwitterFacebook

Shannon Briggs demands Mike Tyson fight, reveals mental health battle

15 June 2020
shannon briggs
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications.

KO Boxing Forum

Former WBO heavyweight champion Shannon Briggs 60-6-1 (53) is confident he can land an exhibition bout against former undisputed world champion Mike Tyson 50-6 (44) later this year.

The 48-year-old Briggs last fought professionally four years ago while Tyson, 53, hasn’t stepped into the prize ring in 15 years.

The fight would be a natural, says Briggs, as they both grew up in the same section of Brooklyn in New York.

“Me and Mike Tyson are from the same neighbourhood in Brownsville, Brooklyn, and Mike has always been an inspiration to me,” Briggs told Australian promoter Peter Maniatis on the KO Boxing Show.

“I’m looking forward to having an exhibition match later this year and we are going to shock the world. I’m looking forward to being in my best shape. I’m in decent shape now, but in the next three months, I’ll be in phenomenal shape training under Jesse Robinson.”

Briggs revealed how he turned to cannabis a decade ago to help him deal with mental health issues.

“Ten years ago I was suffering from depression, I was overweight taking prescription drugs and was 403 pounds in weight,” he said. “I was depressed and suicidal. I was lucky to come across cannabis as an alternative drug and I lost 168 pounds and came back to boxing.

“I am now looking forward to the boxing match with Mike Tyson.”

Briggs became the lineal heavyweight champion of the world when he defeated George Foreman by majority decision in Atlantic City, New Jersey in 1997. It would be the last fight of Foreman’s career.

Nine years later Briggs would claim the WBO strap with a come-from-behind 12th round knockout of Siarhei Liakhovich in Phoenix, Arizona.

He would lose the belt in his first defence to Sultan Ibragimov in Atlantic City the following year.

