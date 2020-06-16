TwitterFacebook

Battle to host Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury heats up

16 June 2020
Joshua-and-Fury
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Competition is heating up from numerous countries who are bidding to host the heavyweight unification bout between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua next year.

Last week it was announced that terms had been reach for a two-fight series between WBC champion Fury and WBA, IBF and WBO champion Joshua.

“From a common-sense point of view and without knowing how a deal works, everyone will say Britain is the place to hold the fight,” Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn told Sky Sports.

“But it is the world heavyweight championship – there will be all sorts of offers from across the world, and there have been already.

“The venue is another obstacle to overcome.”

Speaking on Matchroom Boxing’s YouTube channel, Hearn added: “Everyone will talk about this fight taking place in the UK because it’s between two Brits and in an ideal world it’s definitely something we would look at.

“But it doesn’t necessarily work like that.

“It’s a two-fight deal so one will take place in an alternative venue to the other fight. If we can do the fight in the UK, fantastic.”

Fury, who is co-promoted by Frank Warren and Bob Arum’s Top Rank, has fought his last four bouts in the US.

“I think that the success of the big events, the biggest events in the history of combat sports, have originated from America,” Top Rank president Todd duBoef said.

“I keep going back to that. I think the impact and the success of a PPV being distributed from the United States to the late hours, or early hours let’s call it in the UK – we’ve seen that be very successful and the fans are connected and will stay up.

“My heart of hearts tells me that would be the ideal place, but obviously we would be open to any site and any prospective dynamic that would be different.

“To do a fight in the UK would be fantastic. Both guys are larger than life and to sync that up with the United States. But as we just said, if it was the old world, we just did under $17m with Fury and Wilder and I’m not sure there was a gate in the UK that’s done that.”

Other countries that have expressed interest in hosting the fight include Australia, Saudi Arabia and Macau.

