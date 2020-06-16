Joshua Greer Jr ready to make a statement against Mike Plania

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Bantamweight contender Joshua Greer Jr 22-1 (12) says he plans to make Mike Plania 23-1 (12) a victim when the pair meet at ‘The Bubble’ at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas on Tuesday night.

The 26-year-old was originally scheduled to face Jason Moloney in April before the global coronavirus pandemic forced the fight to be cancelled.

Filipino Plania, 23, enters the fight on an eight-fight win streak after his lone loss to former world champion Juan Carlos Payano on points two years ago.

“He’s a good fighter and a tough kid,” Greer said to The Ring. “I’m going to display my natural ability and break him down from round one.

“I’m going to make Mike Plania a victim of my preparation for this fight. I’m going to make a statement by knocking him out, if the opportunity presents itself during the fight.”

Greer is ranked in the top 10 of three of the major sanctioning bodies, including the mandatory contender position for WBO title held by John Riel Casimero.

“I believe I’m the best bantamweight in the world. A lot of people don’t know or understand that,” he said.

“I stand out to a lot of people because I bring a lot to the table. The world hasn’t seen the best of me yet.

“I actually want to fight both [Naoya] Inoue and Casimero. I know that they’re supposed to fight each other, but I’ll fight Casimero in (Las) Vegas. I know I will come out victorious.

“I’ve been through a lot of trials and tribulations to be here. I’m going to continue driving forward and take pride in myself in what I want to do in the sport. I’m not surprised at the benefits I’ve reaped. I fell in love with the sport and I want to continue to accomplish my goals.”

