Terence Crawford refuses to take pay cut, may sit out the year

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

WBO welterweight champion Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford 36-0 (27) has indicated he would rather sit on the sidelines than fight if his purse demands cannot be met.

With the global coronavirus pandemic stripping promoters of a lucrative revenue stream from the live gate, boxers are expected to perform for less than their regular purse.

Crawford doesn’t believe that it is fair.

“Where I am now, you pay me, and we’re going to have a fight,” said Crawford to Brian Custer’s Last Stand podcast.

“Don’t tell me I have to take a pay cut during a pandemic because I don’t feel that’s right.

“I already went through what I had to go through coming up, and now you’re telling me to go back to ground one and take a pay cut.

“I don’t feel like I can do that.”

Crawford is standing firm on his position and says he is prepared to sit out the year if he can’t secure the sort of payday he is accustomed to.

“Maybe,” he said. “If that’s the price we got to take, then so be it. The sky is the limit right now. I’m looking for all the opportunities and the champion.”

Promoter Bob Arum has flagged fights with Keith Thurman, Shawn Porter and Yordenis Ugas, but the fight Crawford wants the most is Errol Spence Jr.

“So, I’m gunning for all of them,” Crawford said. “[Spence] wants to be the best in the division, and I feel I’m by far the best in the division. You got to see who’s number one. Me winning. I don’t see anything else happening.

“I don’t feel like nobody can beat me. I don’t think he’ll fight me by going straight at me. That would be a bad decision for him. I think he’ll use his jab and try and impose his will on me.

“I think it’ll be a chess match because I’m always changing things up. If he can’t keep up with me changing up the style, changing up the pace and changing up the fighting style, then he’s going to fall behind.”

Crawford added he has all but given up on a fight with Filipino legend Manny Pacquiao.

“I’ve been chasing Pacquiao since 2015, trying to get that fight,” he said. “They’ve been picking other fighters over me like Brandon Rios, Jessie Vargas, all those types of fighters instead of me when I was there to fight.”

