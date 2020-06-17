2 of 229 FITE Enters VIZIO’s SmartCast™ TV Arena in New Distribution Deal

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

FITE, the premium global platform for sports and entertainment, announced today that they have completed a multi-year deal with VIZIO, Inc., the #1 American-based Smart TV brand, for distribution of the FITE app throughout the United States and Canada. FITE will be added as an app on VIZIO SmartCast® , the center of the smart home. This is the first major domestic Smart TV deal for FITE, which offers premiere special events on a Pay Per View, SVOD and free basis.

“We’re excited to be available on VIZIO’s platform,” said Kim Hurwitz, CMO, FITE. “For fans seeking a variety of sports and other marquee special events on the big screen, they will have a tremendous array of new options with the FITE app.”

FITE is known for offering live sports programming from around the globe. They specialize in offerings from the leading combat sports providers such as PBC, Matchroom Boxing, AEW, BKFC, WWE, Top Rank, NWA, Rizin, and NJPW. As of this Spring, FITE has been expanding their event slate by offering platform-exclusive events in the motorsports world as well as movie premieres, BBQ competitions and even, jousting. FITE will continue to expand with more sports and variety, with future offerings to include events like the South American World Cup Qualifiers and live concert events.

Michael Weber, COO of FITE stated, “I really admire the technology that is part of the VIZIO TV product. The fan in me is excited to deliver a front row seat to our FITE events on such a fantastic screen at a great value.”

FITE is now available on the VIZIO SmartCast™ line-up, just in time to experience the return of live GCW Wrestling on June 20th and July 4th, and the Monster Truck series debuting on June 29th.

About FITE:

FITE is the premium global platform for sports and entertainment. FITE is available worldwide through its iOS and Android mobile apps, Apple TV, Android TV, ROKU, Amazon Fire TV. In addition, FITE supports Vizio SmartCast™, Chromecast, PS4, Xbox, Netrange, Vidaa/Hisense, Xfinity 1 and Xfinity Flex as well as 7,000 models of TVs. Available online at www.FITE.tv. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram and Facebook. If it Happens, it’s on FITE.

About VIZIO:

VIZIO, the #1 American-based TV brand and #1 Sound Bar Brand in America, delivers innovative entertainment solutions and value for millions of connected consumers. Formed in 2002 and quickly established as a daring leader, VIZIO has built a portfolio of industry-leading products that provide brilliant, awe-inspiring experiences while incorporating seamlessly with the smart home. The collection of televisions, sound bars, and the SmartCast smart TV platform are designed with the consumer’s desires in mind, and have been rated America’s Fastest Growing TV Brand with Quantum Dot and America’s Fastest Growing Sound Bar Brand with Dolby Atmos. VIZIO product leadership is consistently highlighted by industry reviews and awards, which include 2019 Editor’s Choice awards and inclusion on “Best of” lists from top review outlets including CNET, USA Today’s Reviewed.com, Digital Trends IGN, Wirecutter and Tom’s Guide.

