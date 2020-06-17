TwitterFacebook

Antonio DeMarco unlucky against Giovani Santillan in points loss

17 June 2020
Giovani_Santillan_vs_Antonio_DeMarco_action13
Antonio DeMarco lands on Giovani Santillan. Photo credit: Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Welterweight Giovani Santillan 26-0 (15) was fortunate to keep his undefeated record intact with a majority decision win over former WBC lightweight champion Antonio DeMarco 33-9-1 (24) at ‘The Bubble’ at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on Tuesday night.

DeMarco, 34, seemed to have the better of the early going in the all-southpaw clash and held his ground in the back half of the fight with the harder, cleaner and more effective punches.

The judges disagreed, with Tim Cheatham and Steve Weisfeld pegging Santillan the winner by identical scores of 96-94, while judge Dave Moretti had it even 95-95.

According to CompuBox statistics, DeMarco outthrew Santillan 537 to 476 and outlanded him 159 to 150.

The fight represented a step up in class for the 28-year-old Santillan, who had never been beyond eight rounds before.

“I learned a lot about myself on what I have to work on,” said Santillan after the fight. “I haven’t fought someone at this level. I got a lot to gain from this fight.

“I knew it was a close fight, but I felt like I did enough solid work in there to pull out the win.

“He never hurt me at any point in the fight, but he used his experience in there. He’s a former world champion who has been in there with the best of the best.

“I want to get back in the ring as soon as possible and use this experience to my advantage.”

DeMarco, who stopped Jorge Linares on cuts nine years ago for the WBC 135-pound belt, has his best days behind him.

But he proved he is still a solid enough gatekeeper even at welterweight to keep the young guns honest, if not get the win.

