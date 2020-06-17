TwitterFacebook

Matchroom Stars Surprise Key Workers And Fans During Lockdown For Stubhub UK’s #TicketForward

17 June 2020
unnamed
Write For Us
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

KO Boxing Forum

With the country more grateful than ever for the efforts of its frontline heroes, StubHub UK, as part of its#TicketForward initiative, recently partnered with Matchroom Boxing to help inspirational key workers and deserving fans meet with some of the sport’s biggest names via video call.

A video highlighting some of these conversations can be found at the following link: Matchroom and StubHub surprise key workers during lockdown

From NHS workers, policemen and paramedics to hospice volunteers, carers and funeral directors, StubHub UK and Matchroom Boxing found eight of the most inspiring people from communities across the country.

See Also

Suggested by friends and family for their selflessness and stories of personal sacrifice, especially during the difficult past few months, these nominees were able to speak to one of UK boxing’s most well-known performers, who made sure to thank them for their incredible hard work and dedication.

With some of the most-anticipated fight nights of 2020 now postponed, until later in the year, each winner nominee was also gifted a surprise pair of VIP tickets to an upcoming Matchroom Boxing UK fight of their choosing. The full list of Matchroom Boxing stars who participated were:

● Eddie Hearn
● Tony Bellew
● Joshua Buatsi
● Kell Brook
● Conor Benn
● Anthony Crolla
● Lawrence Okolie
● Josh Warrington

“These surprise calls brought a chance for fans and key workers to see their favourite fighters once again and we hope it made a small difference to these deserving individuals”, said Wayne Grierson, General Manager StubHub UK. “We’re committed to recognising the most deserving individuals all over the UK and bringing joy via our #TicketForward programme to fans who are practicing social distancing via our #TicketForward programme.

“It was a pleasure to be a part of the #TicketForward initiative by StubHub UK and meet frontline heroes who are each contributing in their own inspiring way during this difficult moment” said Eddie Hearn, Managing Director, Matchroom Boxing. “It’s important at this time to give these individuals a truly unforgettable experience but we can’t wait to start welcoming fans back again once it is safe to do so.”

To date, StubHub has granted over 400 live experiences to inspiring people, surpassing the goal of one per day in a year.

Read more articles about:
red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Antonio DeMarco unlucky against Giovani Santillan in points loss

Antonio DeMarco unlucky against Giovani Santillan in points loss

Mike Plania scores breakout win over Joshua Greer Jr

Mike Plania scores breakout win over Joshua Greer Jr

Canelo Alvarez was

Canelo Alvarez was "never serious" about facing Callum Smith

Terence Crawford refuses to take pay cut, may sit out the year

Terence Crawford refuses to take pay cut, may sit out…

Battle to host Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury heats up

Battle to host Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury heats up

Joshua Greer Jr ready to make a statement against Mike Plania

Joshua Greer Jr ready to make a statement against Mike…

Shannon Briggs demands Mike Tyson fight, reveals mental health battle

Shannon Briggs demands Mike Tyson fight, reveals mental health battle

Frank Warren blames Eddie Hearn for Dillian Whyte situation

Frank Warren blames Eddie Hearn for Dillian Whyte situation

Dillian Whyte launches legal action against the WBC

Dillian Whyte launches legal action against the WBC

TOP STORIES

Antonio DeMarco unlucky against Giovani Santillan in points loss

Antonio DeMarco unlucky against Giovani Santillan in points loss

Welterweight Giovani Santillan 26-0 (15) was fortunate to keep his undefeated record intact with a majority decision win over former WBC lightweight champion Antonio DeMarco 33-9-1 (24) at ‘The Bubble’ at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on Tuesday…

Mike Plania scores breakout win over Joshua Greer Jr

Mike Plania scores breakout win over Joshua Greer Jr

‘Magic’ Mike Plania 24-1 (12) made a name for himself in the US by outpointing WBO number one ranked bantamweight Joshua ‘Night Night’ Greer Jr 22-2-1 (12) over 10 rounds at ‘The Bubble’ at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on Tuesday night. The …

Canelo Alvarez was "never serious" about facing Callum Smith

Canelo Alvarez was

The team behind WBA super middleweight champion Callum ‘Mundo’ Smith 27-0 (19) has accused Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez 53-1-2 (36) of not being serious about a fight. Joe Gallagher, who trains the 30-year-old Brit, says Alvarez’s people should have made…

Terence Crawford refuses to take pay cut, may sit out…

Terence Crawford refuses to take pay cut, may sit out the year

WBO welterweight champion Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford 36-0 (27) has indicated he would rather sit on the sidelines than fight if his purse demands cannot be met. With the global coronavirus pandemic stripping promoters of a lucrative revenue stream fro…

Battle to host Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury heats up

Battle to host Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury heats up

Competition is heating up from numerous countries who are bidding to host the heavyweight unification bout between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua next year. Last week it was announced that terms had been reach for a two-fight series between WBC cha…

Joshua Greer Jr ready to make a statement against Mike…

Joshua Greer Jr ready to make a statement against Mike Plania

Bantamweight contender Joshua Greer Jr 22-1 (12) says he plans to make Mike Plania 23-1 (12) a victim when the pair meet at ‘The Bubble’ at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas on Tuesday night. The 26-year-old was originally scheduled to face Jason Moloney…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US