Mike Plania scores breakout win over Joshua Greer Jr

‘Magic’ Mike Plania 24-1 (12) made a name for himself in the US by outpointing WBO number one ranked bantamweight Joshua ‘Night Night’ Greer Jr 22-2-1 (12) over 10 rounds at ‘The Bubble’ at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on Tuesday night.

The 23-year-old Filipino, who is ranked WBA number 11 and IBF number 12 at super bantamweight, had his more favoured opponent on the deck in the first and sixth rounds.

It was Plania’s vaunted left hook that did the damage and was the story of the fight.

It took Greer until the later rounds to work his way into the fight, but by the time he got going, it was too little too late.

When the dust settled judge Tim Cheatham had Plania up 96-92, judge Patricia Morse Jarman had the visitor up 97-91, while judge Dave Moretti delivered a perplexing score of 94-94.

The fight took place at a 120-pound catchweight.

Plania was gracious in victory while Greer was humble in defeat.

“This win is going to change my life,” Plania said. “I think Greer underestimated me. He kept saying ‘Night Night,’ but tonight, it was ‘Magic’ time.

“I thought I could knock him out after the knockdown in the first round, but he was tough and adjusted his strategy.

“I took this fight on only three weeks’ notice, but I had faith in God that I could win. I wasn’t too tired in the end, but he made adjustments and I made mine.”

“It’s heartbreaking right now,” said Greer. “I worked very hard, but I got caught with some shots I didn’t see.

“I’ve got to take my losses like I take my wins.

“I’ve got to go back to the drawing board, figure some things out… work even harder and make a push again.”

