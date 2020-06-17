TwitterFacebook

Teenage Boxing Prodigies Head to Bay Area for Sparring Tour

17 June 2020
unnamed (1)
Write For Us
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

KO Boxing Forum

The Pound-For-Pound Boxing Gym in Las Vegas, who has three elite boxers making waves in the professional ranks, twin sensations Angel “AK-47” Barrientes (2-0, 2 KOs) and Chavez “The Beast” Barrientes (2-0, 2 KOs), as well as their stablemate Demler “DJ War Machine” Zamora III (3-0, 2 KOs), have traveled to the Bay Area to get elite level sparring with top tier fighters in Eros Correa (10-0, 8 KOs), Oscar Escandon (26-5, 18 KOs), and Justin Cardona (4-0, 2 KOs), as well as many other top fighters.

“This is needed to see where we are at,” said super bantamweight Angel Barrientes. “We’re all trying our hardest to become the best fighters we can be, and going to different places to spar the best, is a great way to find out where you sit amongst the best in the world. I’m looking forward to sparring new guys.”

Amongst one of their many stops, the three young fighters will be visiting Ruben “Mad Dog” Guerrero’s boxing gym in Gilroy, California, as the legendary trainer will open his doors to the young fighters and their team.

See Also

“I am excited to work with such high-level people,” said super bantamweight Chavez Barrientes. “We have been working hard in Vegas, and now to get new looks along with seeing how others train will be a great change in our training camp.”

Zamora, the youngest of the three fighters who just turned 17-years-old is very excited about this summer sparring trip.

“We all want to be the best and in order to be the best you have to travel to learn,” said the dynamic featherweight Zamora III. “I am eager to be in a new climate, be in gyms I am unfamiliar with, and find out where I am at as a fighter.”

These three fighters are just 17-years-old, and will be sparring the very best the Bay Area has to offer this week.

# # #

Read more articles about:
red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Antonio DeMarco unlucky against Giovani Santillan in points loss

Antonio DeMarco unlucky against Giovani Santillan in points loss

Mike Plania scores breakout win over Joshua Greer Jr

Mike Plania scores breakout win over Joshua Greer Jr

Canelo Alvarez was

Canelo Alvarez was "never serious" about facing Callum Smith

Terence Crawford refuses to take pay cut, may sit out the year

Terence Crawford refuses to take pay cut, may sit out…

Battle to host Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury heats up

Battle to host Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury heats up

Joshua Greer Jr ready to make a statement against Mike Plania

Joshua Greer Jr ready to make a statement against Mike…

Shannon Briggs demands Mike Tyson fight, reveals mental health battle

Shannon Briggs demands Mike Tyson fight, reveals mental health battle

Frank Warren blames Eddie Hearn for Dillian Whyte situation

Frank Warren blames Eddie Hearn for Dillian Whyte situation

Dillian Whyte launches legal action against the WBC

Dillian Whyte launches legal action against the WBC

TOP STORIES

Antonio DeMarco unlucky against Giovani Santillan in points loss

Antonio DeMarco unlucky against Giovani Santillan in points loss

Welterweight Giovani Santillan 26-0 (15) was fortunate to keep his undefeated record intact with a majority decision win over former WBC lightweight champion Antonio DeMarco 33-9-1 (24) at ‘The Bubble’ at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on Tuesday…

Mike Plania scores breakout win over Joshua Greer Jr

Mike Plania scores breakout win over Joshua Greer Jr

‘Magic’ Mike Plania 24-1 (12) made a name for himself in the US by outpointing WBO number one ranked bantamweight Joshua ‘Night Night’ Greer Jr 22-2-1 (12) over 10 rounds at ‘The Bubble’ at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on Tuesday night. The …

Canelo Alvarez was "never serious" about facing Callum Smith

Canelo Alvarez was

The team behind WBA super middleweight champion Callum ‘Mundo’ Smith 27-0 (19) has accused Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez 53-1-2 (36) of not being serious about a fight. Joe Gallagher, who trains the 30-year-old Brit, says Alvarez’s people should have made…

Terence Crawford refuses to take pay cut, may sit out…

Terence Crawford refuses to take pay cut, may sit out the year

WBO welterweight champion Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford 36-0 (27) has indicated he would rather sit on the sidelines than fight if his purse demands cannot be met. With the global coronavirus pandemic stripping promoters of a lucrative revenue stream fro…

Battle to host Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury heats up

Battle to host Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury heats up

Competition is heating up from numerous countries who are bidding to host the heavyweight unification bout between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua next year. Last week it was announced that terms had been reach for a two-fight series between WBC cha…

Joshua Greer Jr ready to make a statement against Mike…

Joshua Greer Jr ready to make a statement against Mike Plania

Bantamweight contender Joshua Greer Jr 22-1 (12) says he plans to make Mike Plania 23-1 (12) a victim when the pair meet at ‘The Bubble’ at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas on Tuesday night. The 26-year-old was originally scheduled to face Jason Moloney…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US