Terence Crawford still fighting for respect

18 June 2020
Terence Crawford vs Yuriorkis Gamboa
Terence Crawford makes things look easy. Photo credit: Will Hart
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications.

WBO welterweight champion Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford 36-0 (27) believes he doesn’t get the credit he deserves for the level of opposition he has defeated in the ring.

The 32-year-old southpaw from Omaha, Nebraska has defeated three undefeated fighters in his welterweight run after previously unifying the junior welterweight division and claiming the WBO lightweight title six years ago.

Crawford says Egidijus ‘Mean Machine’ Kavaliauskas, Jose Benavidez Jr and Jeff Horn all deserve credit for being tough opponents, even though he stopped each of the previously unbeaten fighters.

“When I fought Felix Diaz and John Molina, they were signed with PBC and Al Haymon. Nothing ever stood in the way,” Crawford said on Brian Custer’s Last Stand podcast.

“In my own defence, I would say ‘Mean Machine,’ Jeff Horn and Benavidez, they were no B-level fighters in my eyes.

“I feel you could have put any one of those fighters up against the top PBC fighters, and they’d give them hell, especially Benavidez. Everybody said Amir Khan was washed up.”

Crawford has established himself as one of the top pound-for-pound boxers on the planet with his undefeated run since turning pro 12 years ago and winning world championships in three separate weight classes.

Despite having stopped his last seven opponents going back four years, Crawford says he still doesn’t get the respect he deserves.

“Why can’t you say that Terence Crawford is a great fighter that makes these fighters look that way?” he said.

“Amir Khan was the only one I fought in the welterweight division with a loss. All the rest [Benavidez, Horn and Kavaliauskas] were undefeated. No one else is doing that. They’re not taking chances like that.”

