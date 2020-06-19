Frank Warren says “show me the money” ahead of third Tyson Fury-Deontay Wilder bout

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

British promoter Frank Warren says he is open to Tyson Fury 30-0-1 (21) facing Deontay Wilder 42-1-1 (41) for the third time anywhere in the world – with one stipulation.

Warren co-promotes WBC heavyweight champion Fury with American Bob Arum from Top Rank.

“I’ve read a lot of speculation about Australia and Macau for Tyson Fury’s third fight with Deontay Wilder, but it’s the same story – show us the money!” Warren wrote in his regular column for Metro.

See Also

“When an offer actually comes in we can decide. The position at the moment is Tyson fights Wilder next and then hopefully two fights with Anthony Joshua in 2021.

“The last Fury-Wilder fight generated the highest ever gate for a heavyweight title fight so our priority is to do that again and we need a live audience for that.

“We’d need a big guarantee and a huge crowd to make sure we make at least as much as we did last time in Las Vegas.”

Earlier this week number one contender Dillian Whyte launched legal action against the WBC to ensure he will get his mandated title shot by February 2021.

Warren insists Whyte’s manoeuvring will not affect the mooted two-fight series between Fury and WBA, IBF and WBO champion Anthony Joshua 23-1 (21) next year.

“Dillian Whyte won’t be getting in the way of Fury vs Joshua, I’ll tell you that,” he continued. “He’s not my problem. He has been sitting there with his nose pressed up against the window for nearly two years now.

“He needs to take it up with his promotional team. In the time he’s been waiting for his shot Tyson has been in twice with Wilder, earned a huge amount of money and won the WBC title.

“We’ll move onto big fights after Wilder. The fight we all want is Tyson against Joshua. I’m not interested in anyone who might get in the way of that, Whyte included.

“We’ve all got to abide by our obligations, us with Wilder and Joshua with Kubrat Pulev, and then get it on.”

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.