Gabriel Flores impressive in first 10-rounder against Josec Ruiz at ‘The Bubble’

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Lightweight prospect Gabriel Flores 18-0 (6) defeated Josec Ruiz 21-3-3 (14) by shutout in his first 10-round fight at ‘The Bubble’ inside the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on Thursday night.

The fight was elevated to the main event the bout between former WBO lightweight champion Jose ‘Sniper’ Pedraza 26-3 (13) and Mikkel ‘Slikk Mikk’ LesPierre 22-1-1 (10) was cancelled after LesPierre’s manager Jose Taveras tested positive for COVID-19.

The 20-year-old from Stockton, California landed 101 0f 359 of total punches while Ruiz was slightly busier but less effective with 56 of 401 blows landed.

See Also

Flores dropped Ruiz for the first time in his career with a left hook, right hand combination in the second round before running away with the decision 100-89 on all three judges’ scorecards.

“He was a tough guy, but he was not on my level,” Flores said. “Going 10 rounds for the first time in my career was a valuable learning experience.

“I see a world title in the next 12 months. That’s my goal, but we have to see what’s out there first.

“I’m training in Vegas now, and the sparring and training out here has helped elevate my game.”

Flores signed to Top Rank when he was still attending school at just 16 years old.

Top Rank chief operating officer Brad Jacobs said the cancellation of the Pedraza-LesPierre fight simply proved their COVID-19 testing protocols worked.

“The time and effort and energy we’ve put into preparing is paying off. What we are doing is working,” Jacobs said to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

“There’s no blinking or questioning. It happens. We go into action and do what we have to do.

“It’s going to happen at some point, somewhere. We know it could be the main event, the co-feature or anything in between. It’s just part of the process.”

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.