TwitterFacebook

Bernard Hopkins makes bold prediction for Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua

20 June 2020
bernard-hopkins
Write For Us
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Follow Anthony Cocks on: Twitter | Facebook
KO Boxing Forum

Bernard Hopkins has made a bold prediction for the proposed two-fight series between WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and WBA, IBF and WBO champion Anthony Joshua.

“It’ll be a draw and they’ll fight a second time and the second time Joshua would beat him,” Hopkins told iFL TV.

“I’m going to go with this one. The first fight is going to be a draw, I’m telling you.

See Also

“The second fight Joshua wins, but the first fight will be a draw because it’s going to be hard to score and that’s when the controversy comes in with who got the rounds.

“Both guys are coming in as champion and respected by the public and the judges.

“People will have their own opinion on who will win the fight, but I’m telling you the first fight is going to be so close it’ll be a draw.

“The second fight will happen and Joshua is going to win.”

Hopkins added: “I figure [Joshua] makes the adjustments, figures him out and realise he’s got to go for the body instead of the head.

“And then he will fall. The head will hit the knees.”

Joshua rebounded from his upset loss to Andy Ruiz Jr in June with a revenge win in December, while Fury surprised many with his dominant seventh-round stoppage of Deontay Wilder in their rematch.

Asked who should be regarded as the best heavyweight, Hopkins was split.

“I think it’s a toss-up, despite the upset loss, of Joshua [and Fury],” he said.

“I think Fury is the guy in the heavyweight division in terms of his personality. Think he’s the guy in promoting. I think his personality is like the Hulk Hogan in boxing.

“But I believe them two must fight this year of early next year, when I believe things can be open.

“[Maybe not] maxed out stadiums but at least people in the building. I think the winner [of that fight is the best], when that fights happens sooner.

“I hope it happens right out of the gate when both those guys step in that ring. If they don’t they’ve got to fight the second time they step in the ring with each other.

“That there would be, to me, would be the blessing of the undisputed throne of the heavyweight division.

“Joshua and Fury must fight to secure that undisputed heavyweight king of boxing. The heavyweight has always been the head of the body of the boxing world.

“It went into a recession, now that we have personalities and guys that can fight, and we have a personality in the heavyweight division.

“The last time I saw a personality in the heavyweight of this magnitude, and I was a baby, was Muhammad Ali.”

Read more articles about: , ,
red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Carl Frampton admits he may never fight in Northern Ireland again

Carl Frampton admits he may never fight in Northern Ireland…

Emmanuel Navarrete plans to become three-weight world champion

Emmanuel Navarrete plans to become three-weight world champion

Bernard Hopkins makes bold prediction for Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua

Bernard Hopkins makes bold prediction for Tyson Fury vs Anthony…

Frank Warren says

Frank Warren says "show me the money" ahead of third…

Gabriel Flores impressive in first 10-rounder against Josec Ruiz at 'The Bubble'

Gabriel Flores impressive in first 10-rounder against Josec Ruiz at…

Terence Crawford still fighting for respect

Terence Crawford still fighting for respect

Jose Pedraza vs Mikkel LesPierre bout cancelled after positive COVID-19 test

Jose Pedraza vs Mikkel LesPierre bout cancelled after positive COVID-19…

Oleksandr Usyk demands mandatory title shot at Anthony Joshua

Oleksandr Usyk demands mandatory title shot at Anthony Joshua

Antonio DeMarco unlucky against Giovani Santillan in points loss

Antonio DeMarco unlucky against Giovani Santillan in points loss

TOP STORIES

Carl Frampton admits he may never fight in Northern Ireland…

Carl Frampton admits he may never fight in Northern Ireland again

Carl ‘The Jackal’ Frampton 27-2 (15) has admitted he may never get the chance to fight in Northern Ireland again. The 33-year-old former super bantamweight and featherweight world champion was in the process of lining up a shot at WBO super feathe…

Emmanuel Navarrete plans to become three-weight world champion

Emmanuel Navarrete plans to become three-weight world champion

WBO super bantamweight champion Emmanuel Navarrete 31-1 (27) says he wants to eventually move up in weight to conquer the featherweight and super featherweight divisions. At 5-foot-7 Navarrete is tall for his current weight class and looks to have…

Bernard Hopkins makes bold prediction for Tyson Fury vs Anthony…

Bernard Hopkins makes bold prediction for Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua

Bernard Hopkins has made a bold prediction for the proposed two-fight series between WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and WBA, IBF and WBO champion Anthony Joshua. “It’ll be a draw and they’ll fight a second time and the second time Joshua woul…

Frank Warren says "show me the money" ahead of third…

Frank Warren says

British promoter Frank Warren says he is open to Tyson Fury 30-0-1 (21) facing Deontay Wilder 42-1-1 (41) for the third time anywhere in the world – with one stipulation. Warren co-promotes WBC heavyweight champion Fury with American Bob Arum from…

Gabriel Flores impressive in first 10-rounder against Josec Ruiz at…

Gabriel Flores impressive in first 10-rounder against Josec Ruiz at 'The Bubble'

Lightweight prospect Gabriel Flores 18-0 (6) defeated Josec Ruiz 21-3-3 (14) by shutout in his first 10-round fight at ‘The Bubble’ inside the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on Thursday night. The fight was elevated to the main event the bout betw…

Terence Crawford still fighting for respect

Terence Crawford still fighting for respect

WBO welterweight champion Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford 36-0 (27) believes he doesn’t get the credit he deserves for the level of opposition he has defeated in the ring. The 32-year-old southpaw from Omaha, Nebraska has defeated three undefeated fighters…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US