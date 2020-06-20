Bernard Hopkins makes bold prediction for Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Bernard Hopkins has made a bold prediction for the proposed two-fight series between WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and WBA, IBF and WBO champion Anthony Joshua.

“It’ll be a draw and they’ll fight a second time and the second time Joshua would beat him,” Hopkins told iFL TV.

“I’m going to go with this one. The first fight is going to be a draw, I’m telling you.

“The second fight Joshua wins, but the first fight will be a draw because it’s going to be hard to score and that’s when the controversy comes in with who got the rounds.

“Both guys are coming in as champion and respected by the public and the judges.

“People will have their own opinion on who will win the fight, but I’m telling you the first fight is going to be so close it’ll be a draw.

“The second fight will happen and Joshua is going to win.”

Hopkins added: “I figure [Joshua] makes the adjustments, figures him out and realise he’s got to go for the body instead of the head.

“And then he will fall. The head will hit the knees.”

Joshua rebounded from his upset loss to Andy Ruiz Jr in June with a revenge win in December, while Fury surprised many with his dominant seventh-round stoppage of Deontay Wilder in their rematch.

Asked who should be regarded as the best heavyweight, Hopkins was split.

“I think it’s a toss-up, despite the upset loss, of Joshua [and Fury],” he said.

“I think Fury is the guy in the heavyweight division in terms of his personality. Think he’s the guy in promoting. I think his personality is like the Hulk Hogan in boxing.

“But I believe them two must fight this year of early next year, when I believe things can be open.

“[Maybe not] maxed out stadiums but at least people in the building. I think the winner [of that fight is the best], when that fights happens sooner.

“I hope it happens right out of the gate when both those guys step in that ring. If they don’t they’ve got to fight the second time they step in the ring with each other.

“That there would be, to me, would be the blessing of the undisputed throne of the heavyweight division.

“Joshua and Fury must fight to secure that undisputed heavyweight king of boxing. The heavyweight has always been the head of the body of the boxing world.

“It went into a recession, now that we have personalities and guys that can fight, and we have a personality in the heavyweight division.

“The last time I saw a personality in the heavyweight of this magnitude, and I was a baby, was Muhammad Ali.”

