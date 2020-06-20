TwitterFacebook

Carl Frampton admits he may never fight in Northern Ireland again

20 June 2020
Carl Frampton
Credit Matchroom Boxing
Anthony Cocks

Carl ‘The Jackal’ Frampton 27-2 (15) has admitted he may never get the chance to fight in Northern Ireland again.

The 33-year-old former super bantamweight and featherweight world champion was in the process of lining up a shot at WBO super featherweight champion Jamel Herring 21-2 (10) at Windsor Park before the global coronavirus pandemic put a halt to boxing worldwide.

“I still would like to fight at Windsor Park, whether or not that happens again now, who knows?” Frampton said to the BBC.

“I just want to win a world title – that’s the main objective and whether it happens at Windsor or whether it happens in America it doesn’t matter.

“But if I ever fight in Northern Ireland again, I want it to be at Windsor Park.”

Frampton is hoping the Herring fight can still be made, giving him the opportunity to become the first three-weight world champion from Ireland.

“I want to win I don’t want to ever feel defeat again in my career,” he said.

“Boxing is a lonely sport and when you lose it’s hard to take and it’s hard to get over.

“I just don’t want to ever feel that again but I’m prepared to put in everything I can to become a world champion again.

“I think my next fight will be a fight, a non-title fight, probably a 10 rounder. Then I’m pretty sure I will fight Jamel Herring to give me the chance to become a three-weigh world champion, that’s what I want to do and possibly a defence.

“If I could unify my second weight division, that would be huge.”

Frampton won his first world title against Kiko Martinez six years ago when he claimed the IBF 122-pound championship by unanimous decision. He would defend the belt twice before unifying with WBA champion Scott Quigg.

In 2016 Frampton defeated Leo Santa Cruz for the WBA featherweight title at Barclays Center in Brooklyn to become a two-weight world champion. It remains the only loss on Santa Cruz’s ledger.

“I brought maybe 2000 fans with me as well, they sounded like 10,000, it was a very, very good atmosphere,” he recalls.

“A lot of the American press didn’t think I could win the fight, it was my first fight at a new division.

“I was a big underdog but I had to fuel belief in myself that I could go out and do it. And I done it and it was a good fight, it was a close fight but I won the fight and I won it fair and square.

“I think the judges got it right on the night and it’s probably the highlight of my career and it’s the one so far that people will remember me for when they look back in ten, twenty, thirty years’ time, they’ll remember the night I beat Santa Cruz in New York.”

