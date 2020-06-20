TwitterFacebook

Hodder & Stoughton to publish boxing promoter Eddie Hearn’s first book this October

20 June 2020
HODDER TO PUBLISH GUIDE TO SUCCESS BY BOXING PROMOTER, EDDIE HEARN
Write For Us
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

KO Boxing Forum

Hodder & Stoughton will publish boxing promoter Eddie Hearn’s first book this October. Relentless: 12 Rounds to Success offers insight into Eddie’s way of working and the lessons he has learnt in life and business.

Huw Armstrong, senior commissioning editor at Hodder & Stoughton, acquired world rights in print, serial, digital and audio from Matchroom Boxing.

Eddie Hearn is one of the most recognisable faces in boxing. His company, Matchroom Boxing, have represented some of the biggest names in sports entertainment, including the likes of Anthony Joshua, Katie Taylor, Tony Bellew, Carl Froch and many more. Under Eddie’s leadership Matchroom Boxing has returned to the forefront of the sport around the world. His combination of charm, drive, and serious business judgment has driven him to the very top. His innovation in the sport, such as working with social-media stars, global expansion, and targeting new audiences has propelled him and the sport to new heights.

See Also

In Relentless, Eddie will reveal his business mindset. Structured in twelve rounds and the key skills that Eddie values the most, this book looks at business, life, and the drive to succeed. From his beginnings selling double glazing to selling out Wembley and negotiating a billion-dollar streaming deal, Eddie draws the valuable lessons that he has learnt along the way to inspire readers to apply them to their own life.

Huw Armstrong says: “Eddie’s career has been remarkable. His rise as one of the most prominent and influential voices in the sport is unparalleled. This book will offer readers a side to him they don’t often see – the grit, determination and relentless pursuit for success. I can’t wait for this book to be out there; it’s not going to disappoint.”

Eddie Hearn says: “I’m very proud to release my first book Relentless with Hodder & Stoughton this October. Lockdown has given me the opportunity to focus on some projects that I wouldn’t normally have time for, it also gave me a chance to reflect on my career and experiences so far. This book reveals my strategy for success and how a positive mindset and a relentless worth ethic can help you achieve your goals. I feel in the current climate, with the challenges that undoubtedly lie ahead, the contents are more relevant than ever.”

The hardback, eBook and Audiobook will be published on 29th October 2020.

For more information please contact: Rebecca Mundy rebecca.mundy@hodder.co.uk 07810436052

Read more articles about:
red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Carl Frampton admits he may never fight in Northern Ireland again

Carl Frampton admits he may never fight in Northern Ireland…

Emmanuel Navarrete plans to become three-weight world champion

Emmanuel Navarrete plans to become three-weight world champion

Bernard Hopkins makes bold prediction for Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua

Bernard Hopkins makes bold prediction for Tyson Fury vs Anthony…

Frank Warren says

Frank Warren says "show me the money" ahead of third…

Gabriel Flores impressive in first 10-rounder against Josec Ruiz at 'The Bubble'

Gabriel Flores impressive in first 10-rounder against Josec Ruiz at…

Terence Crawford still fighting for respect

Terence Crawford still fighting for respect

Jose Pedraza vs Mikkel LesPierre bout cancelled after positive COVID-19 test

Jose Pedraza vs Mikkel LesPierre bout cancelled after positive COVID-19…

Oleksandr Usyk demands mandatory title shot at Anthony Joshua

Oleksandr Usyk demands mandatory title shot at Anthony Joshua

Antonio DeMarco unlucky against Giovani Santillan in points loss

Antonio DeMarco unlucky against Giovani Santillan in points loss

TOP STORIES

Carl Frampton admits he may never fight in Northern Ireland…

Carl Frampton admits he may never fight in Northern Ireland again

Carl ‘The Jackal’ Frampton 27-2 (15) has admitted he may never get the chance to fight in Northern Ireland again. The 33-year-old former super bantamweight and featherweight world champion was in the process of lining up a shot at WBO super feathe…

Emmanuel Navarrete plans to become three-weight world champion

Emmanuel Navarrete plans to become three-weight world champion

WBO super bantamweight champion Emmanuel Navarrete 31-1 (27) says he wants to eventually move up in weight to conquer the featherweight and super featherweight divisions. At 5-foot-7 Navarrete is tall for his current weight class and looks to have…

Bernard Hopkins makes bold prediction for Tyson Fury vs Anthony…

Bernard Hopkins makes bold prediction for Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua

Bernard Hopkins has made a bold prediction for the proposed two-fight series between WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and WBA, IBF and WBO champion Anthony Joshua. “It’ll be a draw and they’ll fight a second time and the second time Joshua woul…

Frank Warren says "show me the money" ahead of third…

Frank Warren says

British promoter Frank Warren says he is open to Tyson Fury 30-0-1 (21) facing Deontay Wilder 42-1-1 (41) for the third time anywhere in the world – with one stipulation. Warren co-promotes WBC heavyweight champion Fury with American Bob Arum from…

Gabriel Flores impressive in first 10-rounder against Josec Ruiz at…

Gabriel Flores impressive in first 10-rounder against Josec Ruiz at 'The Bubble'

Lightweight prospect Gabriel Flores 18-0 (6) defeated Josec Ruiz 21-3-3 (14) by shutout in his first 10-round fight at ‘The Bubble’ inside the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on Thursday night. The fight was elevated to the main event the bout betw…

Terence Crawford still fighting for respect

Terence Crawford still fighting for respect

WBO welterweight champion Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford 36-0 (27) believes he doesn’t get the credit he deserves for the level of opposition he has defeated in the ring. The 32-year-old southpaw from Omaha, Nebraska has defeated three undefeated fighters…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US