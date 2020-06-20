Hodder & Stoughton to publish boxing promoter Eddie Hearn’s first book this October

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Hodder & Stoughton will publish boxing promoter Eddie Hearn’s first book this October. Relentless: 12 Rounds to Success offers insight into Eddie’s way of working and the lessons he has learnt in life and business.

Huw Armstrong, senior commissioning editor at Hodder & Stoughton, acquired world rights in print, serial, digital and audio from Matchroom Boxing.

Eddie Hearn is one of the most recognisable faces in boxing. His company, Matchroom Boxing, have represented some of the biggest names in sports entertainment, including the likes of Anthony Joshua, Katie Taylor, Tony Bellew, Carl Froch and many more. Under Eddie’s leadership Matchroom Boxing has returned to the forefront of the sport around the world. His combination of charm, drive, and serious business judgment has driven him to the very top. His innovation in the sport, such as working with social-media stars, global expansion, and targeting new audiences has propelled him and the sport to new heights.

In Relentless, Eddie will reveal his business mindset. Structured in twelve rounds and the key skills that Eddie values the most, this book looks at business, life, and the drive to succeed. From his beginnings selling double glazing to selling out Wembley and negotiating a billion-dollar streaming deal, Eddie draws the valuable lessons that he has learnt along the way to inspire readers to apply them to their own life.

Huw Armstrong says: “Eddie’s career has been remarkable. His rise as one of the most prominent and influential voices in the sport is unparalleled. This book will offer readers a side to him they don’t often see – the grit, determination and relentless pursuit for success. I can’t wait for this book to be out there; it’s not going to disappoint.”

Eddie Hearn says: “I’m very proud to release my first book Relentless with Hodder & Stoughton this October. Lockdown has given me the opportunity to focus on some projects that I wouldn’t normally have time for, it also gave me a chance to reflect on my career and experiences so far. This book reveals my strategy for success and how a positive mindset and a relentless worth ethic can help you achieve your goals. I feel in the current climate, with the challenges that undoubtedly lie ahead, the contents are more relevant than ever.”

The hardback, eBook and Audiobook will be published on 29th October 2020.

