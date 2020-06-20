TwitterFacebook

MTK Global announce boxing event

20 June 2020
The show will be live in the US on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank, and worldwide on IFL TV, and includes some of the very best fighters from around Kazakhstan.

The bill will feature the highly-anticipated professional debuts for amateur sensations Tursynbay Kulakhmet and Talgat Shaiken, with the extremely talented duo set to be in very competitive fights as they look to send out big statements to the rest of the world.

Abay Tolesh (5-0, 3 KOs), Dauren Yeleussinov (8-0-1, 7 KOs), Arman Rysbek (7-0, 8 KOs), Berikbay Nurymbetov (5-0, 1 KO), Nurdos Tolebay (2-0, 1 KO) and Ray Seitzhanov (2-0) are just some of the superb fighters competing too, as they look to extend their respective unbeaten records.

It is a welcome return for boxing in the fantastic country of Kazakhstan, and Head of MTK Kazakhstan Askar Salikbaev is promising the fans a night to remember.

Salikbaev said: “Our events will be held in strict accordance with all of the rules and will follow the requirements put forward by our government.

“I can assure everybody with full confidence that we are preparing to treat viewers to a fantastic event. It will be very interesting, competitive fights featuring the stars of Kazakh boxing. Each fighter will keep the viewers in suspense until the final bell.”

Further news on next month’s card in Almaty will be announced over the coming weeks.

TOP STORIES

Carl Frampton admits he may never fight in Northern Ireland…

Carl Frampton admits he may never fight in Northern Ireland again

Carl ‘The Jackal’ Frampton 27-2 (15) has admitted he may never get the chance to fight in Northern Ireland again. The 33-year-old former super bantamweight and featherweight world champion was in the process of lining up a shot at WBO super feathe…

Emmanuel Navarrete plans to become three-weight world champion

Emmanuel Navarrete plans to become three-weight world champion

WBO super bantamweight champion Emmanuel Navarrete 31-1 (27) says he wants to eventually move up in weight to conquer the featherweight and super featherweight divisions. At 5-foot-7 Navarrete is tall for his current weight class and looks to have…

Bernard Hopkins makes bold prediction for Tyson Fury vs Anthony…

Bernard Hopkins makes bold prediction for Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua

Bernard Hopkins has made a bold prediction for the proposed two-fight series between WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and WBA, IBF and WBO champion Anthony Joshua. “It’ll be a draw and they’ll fight a second time and the second time Joshua woul…

Frank Warren says "show me the money" ahead of third…

Frank Warren says

British promoter Frank Warren says he is open to Tyson Fury 30-0-1 (21) facing Deontay Wilder 42-1-1 (41) for the third time anywhere in the world – with one stipulation. Warren co-promotes WBC heavyweight champion Fury with American Bob Arum from…

Gabriel Flores impressive in first 10-rounder against Josec Ruiz at…

Gabriel Flores impressive in first 10-rounder against Josec Ruiz at 'The Bubble'

Lightweight prospect Gabriel Flores 18-0 (6) defeated Josec Ruiz 21-3-3 (14) by shutout in his first 10-round fight at ‘The Bubble’ inside the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on Thursday night. The fight was elevated to the main event the bout betw…

Terence Crawford still fighting for respect

Terence Crawford still fighting for respect

WBO welterweight champion Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford 36-0 (27) believes he doesn’t get the credit he deserves for the level of opposition he has defeated in the ring. The 32-year-old southpaw from Omaha, Nebraska has defeated three undefeated fighters…

