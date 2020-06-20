MTK Global announce boxing event

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

The show will be live in the US on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank, and worldwide on IFL TV, and includes some of the very best fighters from around Kazakhstan.

The bill will feature the highly-anticipated professional debuts for amateur sensations Tursynbay Kulakhmet and Talgat Shaiken, with the extremely talented duo set to be in very competitive fights as they look to send out big statements to the rest of the world.

Abay Tolesh (5-0, 3 KOs), Dauren Yeleussinov (8-0-1, 7 KOs), Arman Rysbek (7-0, 8 KOs), Berikbay Nurymbetov (5-0, 1 KO), Nurdos Tolebay (2-0, 1 KO) and Ray Seitzhanov (2-0) are just some of the superb fighters competing too, as they look to extend their respective unbeaten records.

It is a welcome return for boxing in the fantastic country of Kazakhstan, and Head of MTK Kazakhstan Askar Salikbaev is promising the fans a night to remember.

Salikbaev said: “Our events will be held in strict accordance with all of the rules and will follow the requirements put forward by our government.

“I can assure everybody with full confidence that we are preparing to treat viewers to a fantastic event. It will be very interesting, competitive fights featuring the stars of Kazakh boxing. Each fighter will keep the viewers in suspense until the final bell.”

Further news on next month’s card in Almaty will be announced over the coming weeks.

