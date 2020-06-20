TwitterFacebook

MTK Global signs English champion Marcel Braithwaite

20 June 2020
Press Release

Liverpool star Braithwaite (9-2) has looked extremely impressive in recent times, winning the English belt back in October 2019, before then having an entertaining battle with Sunny Edwards for the British title in December.

The 26-year-old will now look to build on that momentum alongside MTK Global, and he’s excited to see what the future holds.

Braithwaite said: “I’m more excited than ever to be signing with MTK Global at this point in my career, especially with the current climate of things in the world. I think MTK Global are the best possible management to be with.

“With MTK managing the likes of Tyson Fury, Josh Taylor and Billy Joe Saunders it shows the kind of moves they are making and so as you can imagine I’m happy to be part of the team.

“In regards to my career so far, I like to think positive and not rest on my laurels so I’d say I’m not content yet, but having said that I am English champion and the future is looking brighter than ever before.

“After signing with MTK Global I’m in the best position possible to achieve what I came into boxing to achieve and that’s domestic, international and world titles. I’m looking forward to some big nights in Liverpool and on the world stage.”

News on when Braithwaite will have his first bout as an MTK Global fighter will be announced in due course.

