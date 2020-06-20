TwitterFacebook

Rick Medina Looking to Step Up in Competition

20 June 2020
Rick Medina
KO Boxing Forum

Prince Ranch Boxing’s undefeated featherweight prospect, Rick “El Castigo” Medina (7-0, 6 KOs), a San Antonio, TX native who is promoted by TMB Entertainment, is looking to step-up in competition once boxing returns to normalcy amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

“I am ready to step up to the next tier of competition for my boxing career,” said Rick Medina, who was a 5-Time National Champion in the amateurs. “I’ve been staying in-shape while working extremely hard as this time away from the sport has made me even more eager to become a world champion. I want all my next fights to be against guys with winning records. My goal is to get ranked by this time next year. I have a great management and promotional team behind me, so I believe this is a realistic goal.”

“Rick Medina is more motivated to step-up in competition especially after his bout was canceled by COVID-19,” said manager and CEO of Prince Ranch Boxing, Greg Hannley. “Medina felt firsthand the effects that this virus is having on the world and the sport of boxing. He’s motivated and wishes to make up for the lost time by facing a higher-ranked opponent when he returns to ring.”

“Our plans haven’t changed for Medina as we want to keep him on that fast track to a world title,” said Rick Morones of TMB Entertainment. “Once boxing returns, I’ll continue keep him busy with meaningful fights against good quality competition.”

“Medina has performed exceptionally well in his first seven pro fights,” said co-promoter Alex Draghici. “I applaud him for wanting to step up in competition. I believe hes going to take his career to the next level with the next chapter in his carrier.”

“I lost a fight due to COVID-19, but I have used it as motivation,” Medina continued. “I hear stories of tragedies from all that is happening because of this virus in the world and it makes me more motivated to strive to do better and protect my family. I will make a statement in my next fight.”

