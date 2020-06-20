Split-T Management fighter Giovani Santillan Remains Perfect With Majority Decision Over Former World Champion Antonio DeMarco

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Split-T Management welterweight Giovani Santillan remained undefeated as he showed his grit by winning a 10-round majority decision over former world champion Antonio DeMarco on Tuesday night at The MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

The bout was the co-feature bout of a Top Rank promoted card.

It was a battle that was fought mostly at close-quarters, with Santillan getting credit for lading the more telling blows, and he was able to take the victory by scores of 96-94 twice and 95-95 to raise his perfect mark to 26-0.

“I knew it was a close fight, but I felt like I did enough solid work in there to pull out the win,” Santillan said. “He never hurt me at any point in the fight, but he used his experience in there. He’s a former world champion who has been in there with the best of the best. I want to get back in the ring as soon as possible and use this experience to my advantage.”

Santillan is co-promoted by Thompson Boxing and Top Rank.

