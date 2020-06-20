The Boxing Events in Thailand Will Return in July

I am the owner of a boxing website and a nonprofit writer of a weekly boxing magazine, Muayloke = World Boxing, in Thailand. I define myself as a real boxing fan because all of my boxing things are my lovely hobby more than 15 years. In Thailand, we have many good boxers such as Saensak Muangsurin, Saman Sor Jaturong, Khaosai Galaxy and Srisaket Sor Rungvisai. I'm known in the boxing community as Boxing-Boy.

All of the boxing programs in Thailand were canceled since March 2020 due to COVID-19 situation. But our country has now reached 24 days without local transmissions (up to June 19), therefore under Phase 4 reopening measures including boxing venues will reopen as soon as early July.

The first boxing event in Thailand after ease lockdown restrictions is WP Boxing program at Bazaar Ratchada (formerly Suanlum Night Bazaar), Ratchadaphisek, Bangkok on July 4. The main event is a comeback fight of the formerly 2 times WBC World Super Flyweight champion, Srisaket Nakornloung Promotion, also known as Srisaket Sor Rungvisai who beat a former P4P king Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez twice in 2017. He will fight against his countryman, Amnat Ruenroeng, who is a formerly IBF World Flyweight champion. This program was postponed at least 3 times due to COVID-19 endemic. Other supporting bouts will be announced shortly.

The next event is on July 11 and has been arranged by TL Promotion of a young prospect promotor, Taweesin Laosuwannawat, a son of Thai promoter legend, Niwat Laosuwannawat, CEO of Galaxy Boxing Promotion who is a manager of the first Twin world boxing champions on the earth Khaosai and Khaokor Galaxy. The main event of this boxing match is a clash between “Marvelous Kid” Phoobadin Yoohanngoh, aka Saengarthit Looksaikongdin, an unbeaten 16-year-old fighter and “Left Fist of Meteorite” Somboon Meesitdee, aka Kularbdum Sor Jor PiakUthai. They will fight for the Vacant WBA Asia Super Lightweight title. The co-feature is a Vacant WBA Asia South Featherweight championship between Anond Yuprang (or Arnon Yupang in some articles) who is a former talent amateur boxer and Inthanon Sithchamuang, aka Tanawat Phonnaku, who is a former WBA World Super Flyweight title challenger. The venue of this boxing program is the Bazaar Ratchada (formerly Suamlum Night Bazaar), Ratchadaphisek, Bangkok.

Both events are behind the closed door and will follow the guidelines of the Ministry of Public Health and the Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration for preventing the infection.

