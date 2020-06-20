TwitterFacebook

The Boxing Events in Thailand Will Return in July

20 June 2020
The Boxing Events in Thailand Will Return in July
Write For Us
Sake P

I am the owner of a boxing website and a nonprofit writer of a weekly boxing magazine, Muayloke = World Boxing, in Thailand. I define myself as a real boxing fan because all of my boxing things are my lovely hobby more than 15 years. In Thailand, we have many good boxers such as Saensak Muangsurin, Saman Sor Jaturong, Khaosai Galaxy and Srisaket Sor Rungvisai. I'm known in the boxing community as Boxing-Boy.

KO Boxing Forum

All of the boxing programs in Thailand were canceled since March 2020 due to COVID-19 situation. But our country has now reached 24 days without local transmissions (up to June 19), therefore under Phase 4 reopening measures including boxing venues will reopen as soon as early July.

The first boxing event in Thailand after ease lockdown restrictions is WP Boxing program at Bazaar Ratchada (formerly Suanlum Night Bazaar), Ratchadaphisek, Bangkok on July 4. The main event is a comeback fight of the formerly 2 times WBC World Super Flyweight champion, Srisaket Nakornloung Promotion, also known as Srisaket Sor Rungvisai who beat a former P4P king Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez twice in 2017. He will fight against his countryman, Amnat Ruenroeng, who is a formerly IBF World Flyweight champion. This program was postponed at least 3 times due to COVID-19 endemic. Other supporting bouts will be announced shortly.

The next event is on July 11 and has been arranged by TL Promotion of a young prospect promotor, Taweesin Laosuwannawat, a son of Thai promoter legend, Niwat Laosuwannawat, CEO of Galaxy Boxing Promotion who is a manager of the first Twin world boxing champions on the earth Khaosai and Khaokor Galaxy. The main event of this boxing match is a clash between “Marvelous Kid” Phoobadin Yoohanngoh, aka Saengarthit Looksaikongdin, an unbeaten 16-year-old fighter and “Left Fist of Meteorite” Somboon Meesitdee, aka Kularbdum Sor Jor PiakUthai. They will fight for the Vacant WBA Asia Super Lightweight title. The co-feature is a Vacant WBA Asia South Featherweight championship between Anond Yuprang (or Arnon Yupang in some articles) who is a former talent amateur boxer and Inthanon Sithchamuang, aka Tanawat Phonnaku, who is a former WBA World Super Flyweight title challenger. The venue of this boxing program is the Bazaar Ratchada (formerly Suamlum Night Bazaar), Ratchadaphisek, Bangkok.

See Also

Both events are behind the closed door and will follow the guidelines of the Ministry of Public Health and the Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration for preventing the infection.

Read more articles about:
red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Carl Frampton admits he may never fight in Northern Ireland again

Carl Frampton admits he may never fight in Northern Ireland…

Emmanuel Navarrete plans to become three-weight world champion

Emmanuel Navarrete plans to become three-weight world champion

Bernard Hopkins makes bold prediction for Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua

Bernard Hopkins makes bold prediction for Tyson Fury vs Anthony…

Frank Warren says

Frank Warren says "show me the money" ahead of third…

Gabriel Flores impressive in first 10-rounder against Josec Ruiz at 'The Bubble'

Gabriel Flores impressive in first 10-rounder against Josec Ruiz at…

Terence Crawford still fighting for respect

Terence Crawford still fighting for respect

Jose Pedraza vs Mikkel LesPierre bout cancelled after positive COVID-19 test

Jose Pedraza vs Mikkel LesPierre bout cancelled after positive COVID-19…

Oleksandr Usyk demands mandatory title shot at Anthony Joshua

Oleksandr Usyk demands mandatory title shot at Anthony Joshua

Antonio DeMarco unlucky against Giovani Santillan in points loss

Antonio DeMarco unlucky against Giovani Santillan in points loss

TOP STORIES

Carl Frampton admits he may never fight in Northern Ireland…

Carl Frampton admits he may never fight in Northern Ireland again

Carl ‘The Jackal’ Frampton 27-2 (15) has admitted he may never get the chance to fight in Northern Ireland again. The 33-year-old former super bantamweight and featherweight world champion was in the process of lining up a shot at WBO super feathe…

Emmanuel Navarrete plans to become three-weight world champion

Emmanuel Navarrete plans to become three-weight world champion

WBO super bantamweight champion Emmanuel Navarrete 31-1 (27) says he wants to eventually move up in weight to conquer the featherweight and super featherweight divisions. At 5-foot-7 Navarrete is tall for his current weight class and looks to have…

Bernard Hopkins makes bold prediction for Tyson Fury vs Anthony…

Bernard Hopkins makes bold prediction for Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua

Bernard Hopkins has made a bold prediction for the proposed two-fight series between WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and WBA, IBF and WBO champion Anthony Joshua. “It’ll be a draw and they’ll fight a second time and the second time Joshua woul…

Frank Warren says "show me the money" ahead of third…

Frank Warren says

British promoter Frank Warren says he is open to Tyson Fury 30-0-1 (21) facing Deontay Wilder 42-1-1 (41) for the third time anywhere in the world – with one stipulation. Warren co-promotes WBC heavyweight champion Fury with American Bob Arum from…

Gabriel Flores impressive in first 10-rounder against Josec Ruiz at…

Gabriel Flores impressive in first 10-rounder against Josec Ruiz at 'The Bubble'

Lightweight prospect Gabriel Flores 18-0 (6) defeated Josec Ruiz 21-3-3 (14) by shutout in his first 10-round fight at ‘The Bubble’ inside the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on Thursday night. The fight was elevated to the main event the bout betw…

Terence Crawford still fighting for respect

Terence Crawford still fighting for respect

WBO welterweight champion Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford 36-0 (27) believes he doesn’t get the credit he deserves for the level of opposition he has defeated in the ring. The 32-year-old southpaw from Omaha, Nebraska has defeated three undefeated fighters…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US