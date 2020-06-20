TwitterFacebook

USA Boxing pays tribute to the memory of iconic trainer/cut-man Jimmy Glenn Inbox

20 June 2020
USA Flag
Write For Us
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

KO Boxing Forum

Last month, sadly, boxing lost one of its most popular, respected, and beloved individuals, iconic New York City trainer/cut-man Jimmy Glenn, who died at the age of 89 due to COVID-19 complications.

Glenn moved from his native South Carolina to New York City in the 1940s, where he became a 14-2 amateur boxer, beaten in the Golden Gloves by future world heavyweight champion Floyd Patterson.

As a coach, Glenn guided countless amateur boxers out of a PAL gym into the New York Golden Gloves Championships over the years. The revered Glenn later owned the famed Times Square Boxing Gym, where Muhammad Ali trained whenever “The Greatest” fought in New York City during the 1970s.

See Also

Despite his expertise as a trainer and cut-man, Glenn may be even better known for owning and operating Jimmy’s Corner, the Times Square dive bar located on 44th Street, for the past 47 years. Beer and whiskey were cheap and boxing fans flocked there as sort of a mecca. Anybody who has attended fights at Madison Square Garden or Barclay Center for the past half-century has probably paid homage to Jimmy’s Corner, admiring all the boxing memorabilia on the walls and, of course, talking boxing.

“Jimmy was an icon for the boxing community not just in New York City, but for boxing fans across the country,” said Chris Cugliari, USA Boxing Alumni Association Director. “He showed the importance of being a part of something greater than oneself and fostered an environment that showcased the best of both boxing and humanity. The USA Boxing Alumni Association is extremely grateful for everything he has done for the sport.”

USA Boxing Alumni Association

Created to champion lifelong, mutually beneficial relationships between USA Boxing and its alumni, –boxers, officials, coaches and boxing fans — The Alumni Association connects generations of champions, inspiring and giving back to USA Boxing’s future boxing champions, in and out of the ring.

The USA Boxing Alumni Association is open to anyone who has a love for boxing and would like to stay connected with amateur boxing. Members are granted access to a wide variety of special events hosted by the Alumni Association, including its annual USA Boxing Alumni Association Hall of Fame reception.

To join the Alumni Association, simply register at alumni@usaboxing.org for a $40.00 per year membership fee. New members will receive a T-shirt, key-chain and e-wallet.

Terrence Ali, Jameel McCline and Monte Barrett are three of his better known, most successful boxers who he trained in the pro ranks.

Nobody ever said a bad word about Jimmy Glenn. He is already missed by many, but he will always be remembered as a strong, gentle man, who considered and treated his many boxers as family.

Read more articles about:
red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Carl Frampton admits he may never fight in Northern Ireland again

Carl Frampton admits he may never fight in Northern Ireland…

Emmanuel Navarrete plans to become three-weight world champion

Emmanuel Navarrete plans to become three-weight world champion

Bernard Hopkins makes bold prediction for Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua

Bernard Hopkins makes bold prediction for Tyson Fury vs Anthony…

Frank Warren says

Frank Warren says "show me the money" ahead of third…

Gabriel Flores impressive in first 10-rounder against Josec Ruiz at 'The Bubble'

Gabriel Flores impressive in first 10-rounder against Josec Ruiz at…

Terence Crawford still fighting for respect

Terence Crawford still fighting for respect

Jose Pedraza vs Mikkel LesPierre bout cancelled after positive COVID-19 test

Jose Pedraza vs Mikkel LesPierre bout cancelled after positive COVID-19…

Oleksandr Usyk demands mandatory title shot at Anthony Joshua

Oleksandr Usyk demands mandatory title shot at Anthony Joshua

Antonio DeMarco unlucky against Giovani Santillan in points loss

Antonio DeMarco unlucky against Giovani Santillan in points loss

TOP STORIES

Carl Frampton admits he may never fight in Northern Ireland…

Carl Frampton admits he may never fight in Northern Ireland again

Carl ‘The Jackal’ Frampton 27-2 (15) has admitted he may never get the chance to fight in Northern Ireland again. The 33-year-old former super bantamweight and featherweight world champion was in the process of lining up a shot at WBO super feathe…

Emmanuel Navarrete plans to become three-weight world champion

Emmanuel Navarrete plans to become three-weight world champion

WBO super bantamweight champion Emmanuel Navarrete 31-1 (27) says he wants to eventually move up in weight to conquer the featherweight and super featherweight divisions. At 5-foot-7 Navarrete is tall for his current weight class and looks to have…

Bernard Hopkins makes bold prediction for Tyson Fury vs Anthony…

Bernard Hopkins makes bold prediction for Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua

Bernard Hopkins has made a bold prediction for the proposed two-fight series between WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and WBA, IBF and WBO champion Anthony Joshua. “It’ll be a draw and they’ll fight a second time and the second time Joshua woul…

Frank Warren says "show me the money" ahead of third…

Frank Warren says

British promoter Frank Warren says he is open to Tyson Fury 30-0-1 (21) facing Deontay Wilder 42-1-1 (41) for the third time anywhere in the world – with one stipulation. Warren co-promotes WBC heavyweight champion Fury with American Bob Arum from…

Gabriel Flores impressive in first 10-rounder against Josec Ruiz at…

Gabriel Flores impressive in first 10-rounder against Josec Ruiz at 'The Bubble'

Lightweight prospect Gabriel Flores 18-0 (6) defeated Josec Ruiz 21-3-3 (14) by shutout in his first 10-round fight at ‘The Bubble’ inside the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on Thursday night. The fight was elevated to the main event the bout betw…

Terence Crawford still fighting for respect

Terence Crawford still fighting for respect

WBO welterweight champion Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford 36-0 (27) believes he doesn’t get the credit he deserves for the level of opposition he has defeated in the ring. The 32-year-old southpaw from Omaha, Nebraska has defeated three undefeated fighters…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US