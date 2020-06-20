TwitterFacebook

WBO News: WBO COVID-19 Protocol. Convention Update

20 June 2020
WBO Belt
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

WBO COVID-19 Protocol – The current consensus of best practices:

Recommendations for Health and Safety Guidelines Under Covid-19 Environment

The WBO Membership Consists of the National and Regional Boxing Commissions, Federations and National Bodies around the world. We have attempted to collect best practices from Member and Non-Member Commissions and government bodies to develop advisory guidelines for WBO Members to consider as they return to Professional Boxing. The promulgation and enforcement of all applicable Covid-19 protocols, procedures, and regulations are conducted solely under the jurisdiction of the licensing host commission. More on: https://www.wboboxing.com/news/wbo-news/wbo-covid-19-protocol/

WBO Convention & Officials’ Seminar:

“Due to the COVID – 19 pandemic, the World Boxing Organization will be rescheduling our annual Convention for the following year. Notwithstanding the foregoing, we will be having a zoom training seminar sometime during October 2020, and we will notify the exact date accordingly. We look forward to your participation.

Conversely, to our referees, we strongly recommend attending the “Sole Arbiter” training schedule for September 2020, to be held in Los Angeles, California. This program is an excellent opportunity for those referees seeking continuous improvement of their skills under the guidance of renowned professional boxing WBO officials Mr. Jack Reiss and Mr. Pat Russell, respectively.

For your reference, please see www.solearbiter.com

We urge all WBO officials’ constant practice and development of your respective skills as boxing will be coming back stronger and better!”

Sincerely,

Michael Pernick
WBO Officials Committee
Chairman

