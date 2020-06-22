TwitterFacebook

Andrew Moloney and Joshua Franco make weight ahead of title clash on Tuesday

22 June 2020
Moloney-Franco-weighin2
Andrew Moloney and Joshua Franco weigh in.
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

WBA ‘regular’ super flyweight champion Andrew ‘The Barber’ Moloney 21-0 (14) and Joshua ‘The Professor’ Franco 16-1-2 (8) have both made weight ahead of their clash at ‘The Bubble’ at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on Tuesday.

Moloney came in at 114.6 pounds while Franco scaled 115 pounds.

The 29-year-old Australian will be making the first defence of the title he won against Elton Dharry in Melbourne last November.

“It’s a dream come true for me to be headlining at the MGM Grand for my first world title defence,” Moloney said.

“Thank you to Top Rank and my team for giving me this amazing opportunity.

“Franco is a great fighter, but I believe I am faster, more powerful, and too hungry to let anyone take this belt away from me.”

The 24-year-old Franco from San Antonio, Texas, fought a three-fight series with Oscar Negrete at bantamweight, going 1-0-2, before moving down in weight for his last fight to stop Jose Burgos in nine frames in January.

“I have been waiting all my life to fight for a world title. I know that all my hard work will pay off when I step into the ring and become a world champion,” WBA number 12 Franco said.

“These are tough times for the world, so I’m grateful to have this opportunity when the world has come to a halt.

“I will do my best to entertain the fans during this time and make my training team, promoter and everyone in San Antonio proud.

“This June 23, class will be in session and everyone’s invited to watch on ESPN.”

In the co-feature, featherweights Christopher Diaz 25-2 (16) and Jason Sanchez 15-1 (8) meet in a clash of former world title challengers over 10 rounds.

Joseph ‘Blessed Hands’ Adorno 14-0-1 (12), who is coming off an eight-round draw in January, will look to get back to his winning ways against Alexis del Bosque 17-5 (9) in an eight-rounder at lightweight.

In a junior welterweight battle set for six rounds, Miguel Contreras 10-0 (6), from Bakersfield, California, will fight 20-year-old knockout artist Rolando Vargas 5-0 (5).

Helaman Olguin 7-3 (3), winner of five straight, will take on Adam Stewart 8-0-1 (5) in a six-rounder at heavyweight.

