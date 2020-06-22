TwitterFacebook

How Would The Remainder Of Tyson v Holyfield II Played Out Had Tyson Not Been Disqualified?

22 June 2020
la-sp-sn-tyson-holyfield-showtime-20160128-e1506954466293
Write For Us
Lee Daley

Lee has been a fan of the sport of boxing for around twenty five years.

KO Boxing Forum

It has been almost twenty three years to the day when one of the biggest rematches in heavyweight boxing history ended in profound disappointment when Mike Tyson could not contain his rage, opting to bite a chunk of flesh from Evander Holyfield’s right ear in the 3rd round.

Tyson sustained a cut over his right eye in the previous round after Holyfield used his head as part of his offense, something which Tyson said he addressed to referee Mills Lane although no action was taken. And while the 3rd round was allowed to reach it’s natural conclusion, the fight effectively ended at that point when Tyson wanted to take his frustration out on Holyfield during the one minute rest period. Security eventually managed to contain Mike who was confirmed to have been disqualified when Lane had finally seen enough and instructed MC Jimmy Lennon Jr to read out such a result.

Trainers and Police Officers Attempting to Restrain Mike Tyson

28 Jun 1997, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA — Trainers and police officers help bodyguard Anthony Pitts restrain Mike Tyson as he starts to attack after being disqualified for biting competitor Evander Holyfield’s ears during the WBA World Heavyweight Title Fight at the MGM Grand Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada. Tyson’s boxing license was later revoked by the Nevada State Athletic Commission because of the incident. — Image by © Michael Brennan/CORBIS

Chaos soon followed as gambling tables and chairs were turned over inside the MGM Grand hotel in Las Vegas and restaurants and bars had to be shut for almost two hours, the fight fans obviously taking their own feelings of resentment out on anything that crossed their paths. Order was eventually restored, but I do wonder from time to time how the rematch would have played out had both combatants stuck to the rules and fought a clean fight like they were supposed to.

See Also

The first two rounds looked as if things were going Holyfield’s way, with Mike being out-jabbed and hit with a number of clean power punches. But as the 3rd round began ‘Iron Mike’ started furiously, putting combinations together and piling on the pressure on his opponent who went on to eventually capture the heavyweight crown a record four times. A number of right hands landed on the temple of Evander during this round although they did not seem to particularly faze him at this point of the contest.

However I think it is possible that, had Tyson kept up that kind of momentum over the course of the next few rounds, we may have seen something interesting unfold. Nobody can question the durability of the ‘Real Deal’ so Mike would have had to employ the kind of attitude where he knew he would have been in for the long haul in order to see success. We have seen Holyfield run out of steam before in his fights with Riddick Bowe and James Toney so long as sustained pressure was put on him.

tumblr_mvri8x5yps1rnxl9do1_640

Evander Holyfield on the way to a knockout loss against Riddick Bowe in their third contest on 4th November, 1995. Would Mike Tyson achieved the same had he continued to put the pressure on?

Improving Mike’s chances would have been Lane giving stern warnings to Holyfield for his use of the head and even docking points should that behaviour have continued. Tyson had been cut in both the first and second fights due to headbutts and neither Mitch Halpern or Mills Lane called Holyfield for them.

I am not saying that a late Tyson knockout victory would have been the likeliest of outcomes in the return match. Objectively, he probably still would have been facing another loss sometime before the final bell sounded. But there is no doubt that Tyson would have always been in with a shot until he or Holyfield wilted and the fight containing a referee who was completely objective.

But as it stands, we will never know. Evander Holyfield didn’t just inflict a second loss on Mike Tyson during their first fight on November 9th, 1996. He also took his aura of invincibility.

Something he never could reclaim.

And sometimes that happens when a fighter is used to every other opponent trembling in fear in their corners.

red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Andrew Moloney and Joshua Franco make weight ahead of title clash on Tuesday

Andrew Moloney and Joshua Franco make weight ahead of title…

Oleksandr Usyk gunning for second undisputed championship

Oleksandr Usyk gunning for second undisputed championship

Jason Moloney coming in hot for Leonardo Baez bout in Las Vegas on Thursday

Jason Moloney coming in hot for Leonardo Baez bout in…

Emanuel Navarrete destroys overmatched Uriel Lopez, plans move up in weight

Emanuel Navarrete destroys overmatched Uriel Lopez, plans move up in…

Carl Frampton admits he may never fight in Northern Ireland again

Carl Frampton admits he may never fight in Northern Ireland…

Emmanuel Navarrete plans to become three-weight world champion

Emmanuel Navarrete plans to become three-weight world champion

Bernard Hopkins makes bold prediction for Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua

Bernard Hopkins makes bold prediction for Tyson Fury vs Anthony…

Frank Warren says

Frank Warren says "show me the money" ahead of third…

Gabriel Flores impressive in first 10-rounder against Josec Ruiz at 'The Bubble'

Gabriel Flores impressive in first 10-rounder against Josec Ruiz at…

TOP STORIES

Andrew Moloney and Joshua Franco make weight ahead of title…

Andrew Moloney and Joshua Franco make weight ahead of title clash on Tuesday

WBA ‘regular’ super flyweight champion Andrew ‘The Barber’ Moloney 21-0 (14) and Joshua ‘The Professor’ Franco 16-1-2 (8) have both made weight ahead of their clash at ‘The Bubble’ at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on Tuesday. Moloney came in …

Oleksandr Usyk gunning for second undisputed championship

Oleksandr Usyk gunning for second undisputed championship

Oleksandr Usyk 17-0 (13) wants to join Evander Holyfield as the only man to win the undisputed cruiserweight and heavyweight championships. Usyk shot to prominence when he won the World Boxing Super Series tournament in 2018 to claim the WBA, WBC,…

Jason Moloney coming in hot for Leonardo Baez bout in…

Jason Moloney coming in hot for Leonardo Baez bout in Las Vegas on Thursday

Former bantamweight world title challenger Jason Moloney 20-1 (17) says he is not fazed by a late change of opponent ahead of his Las Vegas debut. The 29-year-old Australian was scheduled to face Oscar Negrete 19-2-2 (7) at ‘The Bubble’ at the MGM…

Emanuel Navarrete destroys overmatched Uriel Lopez, plans move up in…

Emanuel Navarrete destroys overmatched Uriel Lopez, plans move up in weight

WBO super bantamweight champion Emanuel ‘Vaquero’ Navarrete 32-1 (28) has reiterated his desire to move up in weight if he can’t land the big fights at 122-pounds. Undefeated Mexican Rey Vargas 34-0 (22) holds the WBC title at the weight while Uzb…

Carl Frampton admits he may never fight in Northern Ireland…

Carl Frampton admits he may never fight in Northern Ireland again

Carl ‘The Jackal’ Frampton 27-2 (15) has admitted he may never get the chance to fight in Northern Ireland again. The 33-year-old former super bantamweight and featherweight world champion was in the process of lining up a shot at WBO super feathe…

Emmanuel Navarrete plans to become three-weight world champion

Emmanuel Navarrete plans to become three-weight world champion

WBO super bantamweight champion Emmanuel Navarrete 31-1 (27) says he wants to eventually move up in weight to conquer the featherweight and super featherweight divisions. At 5-foot-7 Navarrete is tall for his current weight class and looks to have…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US