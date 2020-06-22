TwitterFacebook

Jason Moloney coming in hot for Leonardo Baez bout in Las Vegas on Thursday

22 June 2020
1156086077.jpg.0
Jason Moloney. Photo credit: Getty Images
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Former bantamweight world title challenger Jason Moloney 20-1 (17) says he is not fazed by a late change of opponent ahead of his Las Vegas debut.

The 29-year-old Australian was scheduled to face Oscar Negrete 19-2-2 (7) at ‘The Bubble’ at the MGM Grand on June 25 before the tough Colombian was forced to withdraw with an eye injury.

In his place will be rangy Mexican Leonardo Baez 18-2 (9) for the 10-round bout.

“I’ve been watching a lot of Baez since he was confirmed as my new opponent,” Moloney said in an exclusive interview with Maxboxing.

“He’s a tall, rangy Mexican brawler who is currently rated #5 in the world at super bantamweight. He trains under Joel Diaz and is from a good stable of fighters.

“I’m expecting a really tough fight but I have worked extremely hard for this fight and will do whatever it takes to win and continue charging towards my dream of becoming world champion.”

It’s not the first time Moloney has had to deal with a late replacement.

“This is boxing and you always have to expect the unexpected. I have had to adjust a late replacement before,” he said.

“I’ve had nearly 100 fights in total, amateur and professional and sparred hundreds of different people and styles. I’m prepared to face and beat anybody they put in front of me.

“Both Negrete and Baez have quite similar styles. The only difference really is their height as Baez is quite tall at 5’9”.

“We have brought in a couple of taller sparring partners and I’m confident that his height won’t be an issue.”

Moloney and his twin brother Andrew have used to coronavirus lockdown period as an opportunity to improve their game.

“I’m a true professional. This isolation period has really shown who the true dedicated fighters are,” he said.

“We have our own private gym that no one has access to so Andrew and I continued to train every single day.

“Even when it didn’t look like we would be fighting for a long time, we stayed in the gym and continued to improve.

“Once we got permission to travel, Top Rank asked us when we would be ready and we said once we land in Vegas, you can drive us straight to the venue. We are ready to go!”

Moloney will be fighting in the US for the second time in his career following his razor-thin split decision loss to IBF bantamweight champion Emmanuel Rodriguez in the quarterfinal of the World Boxing Super Series two years ago.

Oleksandr Usyk gunning for second undisputed championship

Jason Moloney coming in hot for Leonardo Baez bout in…

Emanuel Navarrete destroys overmatched Uriel Lopez, plans move up in…

Carl Frampton admits he may never fight in Northern Ireland…

Emmanuel Navarrete plans to become three-weight world champion

Bernard Hopkins makes bold prediction for Tyson Fury vs Anthony…

Frank Warren says "show me the money" ahead of third…

Gabriel Flores impressive in first 10-rounder against Josec Ruiz at…

Terence Crawford still fighting for respect

Oleksandr Usyk gunning for second undisputed championship

Oleksandr Usyk 17-0 (13) wants to join Evander Holyfield as the only man to win the undisputed cruiserweight and heavyweight championships. Usyk shot to prominence when he won the World Boxing Super Series tournament in 2018 to claim the WBA, WBC,…

Jason Moloney coming in hot for Leonardo Baez bout in Las Vegas on Thursday

Former bantamweight world title challenger Jason Moloney 20-1 (17) says he is not fazed by a late change of opponent ahead of his Las Vegas debut. The 29-year-old Australian was scheduled to face Oscar Negrete 19-2-2 (7) at 'The Bubble' at the MGM…

Emanuel Navarrete destroys overmatched Uriel Lopez, plans move up in weight

WBO super bantamweight champion Emanuel 'Vaquero' Navarrete 32-1 (28) has reiterated his desire to move up in weight if he can't land the big fights at 122-pounds. Undefeated Mexican Rey Vargas 34-0 (22) holds the WBC title at the weight while Uzb…

Carl Frampton admits he may never fight in Northern Ireland again

Carl 'The Jackal' Frampton 27-2 (15) has admitted he may never get the chance to fight in Northern Ireland again. The 33-year-old former super bantamweight and featherweight world champion was in the process of lining up a shot at WBO super feathe…

Emmanuel Navarrete plans to become three-weight world champion

WBO super bantamweight champion Emmanuel Navarrete 31-1 (27) says he wants to eventually move up in weight to conquer the featherweight and super featherweight divisions. At 5-foot-7 Navarrete is tall for his current weight class and looks to have…

Bernard Hopkins makes bold prediction for Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua

Bernard Hopkins has made a bold prediction for the proposed two-fight series between WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and WBA, IBF and WBO champion Anthony Joshua. "It'll be a draw and they'll fight a second time and the second time Joshua woul…

