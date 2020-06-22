TwitterFacebook

Oleksandr Usyk gunning for second undisputed championship

22 June 2020
Anthony Cocks

Oleksandr Usyk 17-0 (13) wants to join Evander Holyfield as the only man to win the undisputed cruiserweight and heavyweight championships.

Usyk shot to prominence when he won the World Boxing Super Series tournament in 2018 to claim the WBA, WBC, IBF and WBO championships at 200-pounds.

The 33-year-old Ukrainian southpaw made his heavyweight debut in October when he stopped late replaced Chazz Witherspoon in seven frames and now has his sights set on the undisputed heavyweight championship of the world.

Close friend and former WBC light heavyweight champion Oleksandr Gvozdyk 17-1 (14) recently decided to retire at the same age, but don’t expect Usyk to hang up the gloves any time soon.

“Gvozdyk and Usyk are definitely different personalities,” promoter Alexander Krassyuk told Sky Sports.

“Both are great gentlemen and prominent athletes.

“All people know Gvozdyk as an extremely intelligent man with high-profile analytical skills.

“I had a chance to negotiate the promotional deal with both. Usyk used to make decisions collecting opinions from the advisors around him. Gvozdyk made an impression of a man who takes the final decision himself.

“His manager Egis Klimas told me that Gvozdyk took the decision to switch to commercial activities (private business). I never heard more details.

“Usyk has no plans for retirement at this stage. As long as he stays victorious, he will look for higher results.

“Everyone has to finish his career sooner or later. But Usyk wants to make history becoming the only man to be undisputed in two weight divisions.”

WBO number one contender Usyk may have to wait awhile for his mandatory title shot.

WBA, WBO and IBF champion Anthony Joshua 23-1 (21) has an IBF mandatory defence due against tough Bulgarian Kubrat ‘The Cobra’ Pulev 28-1 (14) that is waiting to be rescheduled after the fight was postponed due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

If successful, Joshua is expected to face WBC champion Tyson Fury 30-0-1 (21) in a two-fight series next year.

Unifications bouts take priority over mandatory title defences.

