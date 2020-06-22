TwitterFacebook

Salita Promotions Acquires License to Display Marshall Kauffman's Kings Promotions Fight Library on Salita Promotions YouTube Channel

22 June 2020
Salita promotions
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Dmitriy Salita continues to expand his Salita Promotions YouTube Channel by reaching an agreement and obtaining a license to display the fight-video library of promoter/trainer Marshall Kauffman’s Kings Promotions on the Salita Promotions YouTube Channel, free of charge.

Pennsylvania-based Kings Promotions’ library includes action-packed bouts featuring world champions and exciting contenders and prospects such as former IBF Welterweight Champ Kermit Cintron, first-round KO world-record holder Tyrone Brunson, Christian Carto, Oshaquie Foster, Frank DeAlba, Marcus Bates, Raeese Aleem, three-time Olympian Anvar Yunusov, Steve Ortiz, Antuanne Russell, Antonio Russell, Paul Kroll, and Mykal Fox.

Kings Promotions was founded by world-renowned trainer, manager, promoter and matchmaker Marshall Kauffman in 1995. Kings Promotions has promoted over 120 events in the United States and abroad with its primary locations in Philadelphia, Allentown and Reading, PA. Kings Promotions events have been televised across the world on Showtime, HBO, ESPN, Fox, FS1, Spike and Telemundo.

In 2015, Kauffman was awarded Promoter of the Year by the boxing writers of America and was named Promoter of the Year in Philadelphia in 2017 and 2018.

“I am very excited to partner with Salita Promotions on this YouTube venture,” said Kauffman. “Dmitriy has always been a pleasure to work with and I am looking forward to doing so much more business with him in the near future!”

The Kings Promotions library will now become part of the massive Salita Promotions YouTube Channel that already features the esteemed collections of Cedric Kushner’s CKP, Dan Goossen’s America Presents, Gary Shaw Productions and Leon Margules’ Warriors Boxing Promotions.

“Marshall is a highly successful promoter who has trained and promoted many of the most exciting prospects from Pennsylvania and around the world for many years,” said Dmitriy Salita. “His unique collection of exciting names and fights makes a welcome addition our always growing YouTube Channel.”

Check the Salita Promotions YouTube Channel for regular updates of the modern world’s greatest fighters, contenders and prospects in action.

