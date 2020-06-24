TwitterFacebook

Andrew Moloney suffers two perforated eardrums in loss to Joshua Franco

24 June 2020
franco-moloney-fight-62420 (9)
Joshua Franco vs Andrew Moloney. Photo credit: Mikey Williams/Top Rank.
Super flyweight Andrew ‘The Barber’ Moloney 21-1 (14) was sent to the hospital following his first career loss to Joshua ‘The Professor’ Franco 17-1-2 (8) at ‘The Bubble’ at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on Tuesday night.

Moloney, who lost his WBA ‘regular’ title to Franco on points, complained of dizziness and nausea after the fight.

“He started to throw up and said the body shots got to him according to his twin brother, Jason Moloney,” ESPN’s Bernardo Osuna reported during a post-fight segment.

“As a precautionary measure, he was taken out on a stretcher and brought to University Medical Center.

“There is no medical report from the commission or the doctors as of yet. He was responsive to the doctors, that’s always a good sign.”

Moloney was diagnosed with two perforated eardrums but is otherwise in good health.

The 29-year-old Australian started well against Franco, but the 24-year-old Texan took over the fight in the middle rounds, cutting Moloney in the 10th and dropping him in the 11th.

When the dust settled after 12 rounds, the judges scored the fight 115-112, 114-113 and 114-113.

“It just wasn’t my night tonight. This was not the best version of Andrew Moloney, but full credit to Joshua Franco,” Moloney said.

“He deserved to win the title with his effort. He closed the fight strong, like a true champion.

“I’ll be back. One loss won’t define me.”

Franco has steadily improved over the past few years, largely due to his fast-paced trilogy with Oscar Negrete.

“After the fourth round, I gained the momentum and figured him out. I always knew this was possible,” Franco said.

“I wasn’t nervous when the decision was being read. I knew I’d done enough to win this fight. My coach, Robert Garcia, had me ready. I’m going home with the belt.”

