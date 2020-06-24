Jason Moloney out to avenge brother’s loss

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Former world title challenger Jason ‘Mayhem’ Moloney 20-1 (17) is looking to avenge the family name when he takes on late replacement Leonardo Baez 18-2 (9) at ‘The Bubble’ at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on Thursday night.

The 29-year-old bantamweight contender will be fighting at the same venue where his twin brother Andrew lost a points decision to Joshua Franco in the first defence of his WBA ‘regular’ super flyweight title on Tuesday.

Moloney weighed in at 117.7 pounds, while Baez scaled 118.3 pounds. The Nevada State Athletic Commission has given Baez will have one hour to shed 0.3 pounds in order to be eligible to fight.

“This preparation has been perfect. I could not be more ready than I am right now,” Moloney told Fightnews.

“I showed my true professionalism and dedication by training every single day throughout the coronavirus pandemic so that I would be ready as soon as boxing could resume. I am 100% ready to go.

“We have had a bunch of great sparring partners arranged over here who have all given us great sparring. Jessie Rosales, Andy Dominguez, Sergio Lopez, Andrés Campos, Chavez and Angel Barrientes.

“Plus I did plenty of rounds with Andrew while back in Australia so I have had a great variety of top quality sparring to get me ready for this fight.”

Moloney was originally scheduled to face Oscar Negrete before the Colombian-born American withdrew with an eye injury.

“No, this is boxing (change of opponents). You always have to expect the unexpected. I came over to America willing and ready to face anyone in the world,” said Moloney, who is ranked in the top five of the WBC, WBA and IBF at 118-pounds.

“We have adjusted our focus and done plenty of study on Baez. The change of opponent really didn’t bother me. I think this is perhaps a harder fight, but I am more than ready.

“I’m unsure (if I will stay in the USA). I am completely and 100% focused on winning this fight on Thursday night.

“After I get the victory we will celebrate with the team and then speak to Top Rank about our options.

“We have left the door open and said that we are willing to stay here and fight again but it’s one fight at a time.”

