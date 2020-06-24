TwitterFacebook

Rohan Murdock keen to get back in the winners’ circle

24 June 2020
Rohan Murdock
Write For Us
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Follow Anthony Cocks on: Twitter | Facebook
KO Boxing Forum

Super middleweight Rohan ‘No Mercy’ Murdock 24-2 (17) is keen to get back on the horse following his 11th round stoppage loss to Zach Parker 19-0 (13) in Manchester in March.

The 28-year-old Australian, who was the WBO number one contender going into the bout, was on a 22-fight win streak dating back to June 2011 with 15 of those victories coming by way of knockout.

“Honestly, the loss hit hard,” he said. “But as with any downfall in your life, it’s about analysing what went wrong and getting straight back on the horse, which we have done and we plan on getting back in the winners’ circle ASAP.

See Also

“I’m definitely more motivated than ever to adjust, train harder and smarter and prove we are still at that top of the game. After my last performance, myself and my team took a lot from it, the biggest of which was the experience of stepping up to higher opposition on such a huge card, televised worldwide. As an Aussie, that was mostly foreign to me.

“I know now that this experience was necessary for me to be able to step up to that level and we will come back with full confidence in the future. On top of that there’s always constant technique work that needs critiquing that we have been looking over to make sure we do not come undone again.

“I would love to fight back overseas. I feel travelling to fight I was somewhat underprepared mentally for the task with not knowing fully what to expect. I believe now with that experience, I can compete and win against international opposition in their hometowns.

“I would also love a domestic fight as I haven’t fought locally for two years and the atmosphere is always electric fighting in front of friends, family and supporters. Either way I’m happy to just be doing what I love, whether that be in a stacked out stadium or in a car park.

“I am looking forward, and my goal is to climb back into the world rankings and fight and win a world title. I would like to fight anyone that is ranked above me or holds a belt to get me closer to that goal.”

Murdock says he has been able to stay in shape during the coronavirus lockdown.

“I am always very active,” he said. “During the lockdown, I was running, taking part in beach swims and having garage workouts.

“I was also given a key to my boxing gym where I was doing solo boxing specific workouts.

“In Australia, the restrictions have loosened up quite a bit now so I’m back in full training with my team.”

Read more articles about:
red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Jason Moloney out to avenge brother's loss

Jason Moloney out to avenge brother's loss

Andrew Moloney suffers two perforated eardrums in loss to Joshua Franco

Andrew Moloney suffers two perforated eardrums in loss to Joshua…

Jamel Herring tests positive to coronavirus, title defence off

Jamel Herring tests positive to coronavirus, title defence off

Andrew Moloney and Joshua Franco make weight ahead of title clash on Tuesday

Andrew Moloney and Joshua Franco make weight ahead of title…

Oleksandr Usyk gunning for second undisputed championship

Oleksandr Usyk gunning for second undisputed championship

Jason Moloney coming in hot for Leonardo Baez bout in Las Vegas on Thursday

Jason Moloney coming in hot for Leonardo Baez bout in…

Emanuel Navarrete destroys overmatched Uriel Lopez, plans move up in weight

Emanuel Navarrete destroys overmatched Uriel Lopez, plans move up in…

Carl Frampton admits he may never fight in Northern Ireland again

Carl Frampton admits he may never fight in Northern Ireland…

Emmanuel Navarrete plans to become three-weight world champion

Emmanuel Navarrete plans to become three-weight world champion

TOP STORIES

Jason Moloney out to avenge brother's loss

Jason Moloney out to avenge brother's loss

Former world title challenger Jason ‘Mayhem’ Moloney 20-1 (17) is looking to avenge the family name when he takes on late replacement Leonardo Baez 18-2 (9) at ‘The Bubble’ at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on Thursday night. The 29-year-old b…

Andrew Moloney suffers two perforated eardrums in loss to Joshua…

Andrew Moloney suffers two perforated eardrums in loss to Joshua Franco

Super flyweight Andrew ‘The Barber’ Moloney 21-1 (14) was sent to the hospital following his first career loss to Joshua ‘The Professor’ Franco 17-1-2 (8) at ‘The Bubble’ at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on Tuesday night. Moloney, who lost hi…

Jamel Herring tests positive to coronavirus, title defence off

Jamel Herring tests positive to coronavirus, title defence off

WBO super featherweight champion Jamel Herring 21-2 (10) won’t be fighting next month after testing positive to the coronavirus. The 34-year-old American was due to face Jonathan Oquendo 31-6 (19) in his second world title defence in a Top Rank ma…

Andrew Moloney and Joshua Franco make weight ahead of title…

Andrew Moloney and Joshua Franco make weight ahead of title clash on Tuesday

WBA ‘regular’ super flyweight champion Andrew ‘The Barber’ Moloney 21-0 (14) and Joshua ‘The Professor’ Franco 16-1-2 (8) have both made weight ahead of their clash at ‘The Bubble’ at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on Tuesday. Moloney came in …

Oleksandr Usyk gunning for second undisputed championship

Oleksandr Usyk gunning for second undisputed championship

Oleksandr Usyk 17-0 (13) wants to join Evander Holyfield as the only man to win the undisputed cruiserweight and heavyweight championships. Usyk shot to prominence when he won the World Boxing Super Series tournament in 2018 to claim the WBA, WBC,…

Jason Moloney coming in hot for Leonardo Baez bout in…

Jason Moloney coming in hot for Leonardo Baez bout in Las Vegas on Thursday

Former bantamweight world title challenger Jason Moloney 20-1 (17) says he is not fazed by a late change of opponent ahead of his Las Vegas debut. The 29-year-old Australian was scheduled to face Oscar Negrete 19-2-2 (7) at ‘The Bubble’ at the MGM…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US