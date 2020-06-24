Rohan Murdock keen to get back in the winners’ circle

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Super middleweight Rohan ‘No Mercy’ Murdock 24-2 (17) is keen to get back on the horse following his 11th round stoppage loss to Zach Parker 19-0 (13) in Manchester in March.

The 28-year-old Australian, who was the WBO number one contender going into the bout, was on a 22-fight win streak dating back to June 2011 with 15 of those victories coming by way of knockout.

“Honestly, the loss hit hard,” he said. “But as with any downfall in your life, it’s about analysing what went wrong and getting straight back on the horse, which we have done and we plan on getting back in the winners’ circle ASAP.

“I’m definitely more motivated than ever to adjust, train harder and smarter and prove we are still at that top of the game. After my last performance, myself and my team took a lot from it, the biggest of which was the experience of stepping up to higher opposition on such a huge card, televised worldwide. As an Aussie, that was mostly foreign to me.

“I know now that this experience was necessary for me to be able to step up to that level and we will come back with full confidence in the future. On top of that there’s always constant technique work that needs critiquing that we have been looking over to make sure we do not come undone again.

“I would love to fight back overseas. I feel travelling to fight I was somewhat underprepared mentally for the task with not knowing fully what to expect. I believe now with that experience, I can compete and win against international opposition in their hometowns.

“I would also love a domestic fight as I haven’t fought locally for two years and the atmosphere is always electric fighting in front of friends, family and supporters. Either way I’m happy to just be doing what I love, whether that be in a stacked out stadium or in a car park.

“I am looking forward, and my goal is to climb back into the world rankings and fight and win a world title. I would like to fight anyone that is ranked above me or holds a belt to get me closer to that goal.”

Murdock says he has been able to stay in shape during the coronavirus lockdown.

“I am always very active,” he said. “During the lockdown, I was running, taking part in beach swims and having garage workouts.

“I was also given a key to my boxing gym where I was doing solo boxing specific workouts.

“In Australia, the restrictions have loosened up quite a bit now so I’m back in full training with my team.”

