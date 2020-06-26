Demsey McKean urges Joseph Parker to accept Australia vs New Zealand clash

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Undefeated Australian heavyweight Demsey McKean urged Joseph Parker to accept a clash with him in what would likely be the biggest all Oceania fight in recent memory.

McKean has notched up an impressive record as a professional, winning 18 out of 18 contests as a professional, with 12 coming inside the scheduled distance. McKean recently picked up two WBO regional titles, a sanctioning body that holds Parker in high regard as their former champion. Parker won the WBO world title back in 2016 and made two successful defenses of the heavyweight crown.

With a clash with Lucas Browne firmly off the table, McKean has emerged as a favorite in the race to fight Parker, with the talk of the Australian boxing community being centered around their prospective clash.

McKean said, “I’m very lucky just to be mentioned as a possible opponent for Joseph Parker. It has been crazy, my phone is going wild and every day I am getting messages on social media about this fight constantly. It definitely is the fight that the Australian public is demanding and I’m sure New Zealand boxing fans would much rather see Parker in a real fight against an undefeated, hungry fighter like myself.

“I am definitely a young and hungry opponent and I would definitely be the best opponent for Parker in this region right now. Travel restrictions and budgets for fights are an issue right now. Fighters want to earn good money and realistically there is a lot of money to be earned in our region right now as we can have people in stadiums.

“I have a great team led by Angelo Di Carlo who has been involved in many big clashes throughout the years and I firmly believe that my team along with Joseph’s team can get an event like this over the line and show that Oceania boxing is leading the way in the sport after the COVID-19 outbreak.”

McKean would enter the ring towering over 6ft 6 and brings an awkward southpaw style as part of his arsenal. The Queensland heavyweight discussed some of his keys to victory in a Parker fight.

Australia’s first-ever IBF Inter-Continental heavyweight champion said, “I believe this fight would be a nip and tuck contest. Joseph is a fantastic fighter but I think my style would call him all sorts of problems and that is what makes this fight so interesting to the public.

“I don’t want to disrespect Joseph in any way, he has done so much for boxing in this region. Boxing is a gentleman’s sport and I firmly believe that we should keep it that way and Joseph has always done that. This is why I am calling for the fight in this manner and not doing what some other fighters do around here which is unnecessarily disrespect others. I’m not about that.

“I have all the faith in my team led by Angelo Di Carlo and I am sure that Parker’s team wants him to face a live opponent who is coming to win so why not make this fight happen. I believe the sports fans in Australia and New Zealand would buy into this fight and based on being able to get a good crowd for the event, it is definitely the best fight out there for both of us. For Oceania boxing, we need to make this fight happen.”

