Most of Lennox Lewis’ Legendary Career on Salita Promotions YouTube Channel

26 June 2020
lewis holyfield
It looked as if Lennox Lewis thoroughly outboxed Evander Holyfield back in 1999 but the judges apparently saw it differently after a draw was declared.
Salita Promotions proudly announces another high-profile addition to the extensive library of classic fights on their YouTube Channel after reaching an agreement with Lennox Lewis’ long-time promoter/manager, Panos Eliades of Panix Promotions, to display nearly all of Lewis’ hall-of-fame career, free of charge to boxing fans.

Eliades’ amazing collection of fight videos spans from Lewis’ 1989 pro debut as the 1988 Super Heavyweight Olympic Boxing Gold Medalist to his successful defense of the WBC and IBF Heavyweight Championships in 2000 over David Tua.

Lewis only fought four more times after Tua, retiring in 2003 as a three-time world heavyweight champion and two-time lineal champion. He remains the last heavyweight to hold the undisputed heavyweight championship.

A UK-based accountant before and after his sensational time in boxing, Eliades promoted Lewis from his sensational stoppage of Razor Ruddock in 1992 until the aforementioned unanimous decision over Tua in 2000 and won the prestigious Cus D’Amato Award, the Boxing Writers of America Manager of the Year Award, in 1998.

“Lennox Lewis is one of the greatest heavyweights of all time,” said Eliades. “I am happy that boxing fans will have a chance to relive his rise to the top and some of his signature victories.”

The addition of Eliades’ Lennox Lewis fight videos joins a Salita Promotions YouTube Channel that already features thousands of hours of classic fights available free of charge from such names as Cedric Kushner’s CKP, Dan Goossen’s America Presents, Gary Shaw Productions, Kings Promotions, and Leon Margules’ Warriors Boxing Promotions.

“Lennox Lewis is one of the greatest heavyweights of all time and I’m honored to have reached this agreement with Panos Eliades,” said Dmitriy Salita. “Boxing fans will now be able to trace the fight-by-fight legend of one of the best big men to ever enter the ring.

Check the Salita Promotions YouTube Channel for regular updates of the modern world’s greatest fighters, contenders and prospects in action.

Salita Promotions was founded in 2010 by Dmitriy Salita, a professional boxer and world-title challenger who saw the need for a promotional entity to feature boxing’s best young prospects and established contenders in North America and around the world. Viewers watching fighters on worldwide television networks including Showtime, HBO, ESPN, Spike TV, Universal Sports Network, UFC Fight Pass, DAZN, ESPN+ and MSG have enjoyed Salita Promotions fight action in recent years. We pride ourselves on offering our fighters opportunities inside and outside the ring. Salita Promotions looks forward to continuing to grow and serve the needs of fight fans around the globe.

