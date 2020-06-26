TwitterFacebook

Teenage Boxing Prodigies Continue Sparring Tour in Texas

26 June 2020
Teenage Boxing Prodigies Invade The Alamo
Undefeated twin phenoms Angel “AK-47” Barrientes (2-0, 2 KOs) and Chavez “The Beast” Barrientes (2-0, 2 KOs), as well as their stablemate Demler “DJ War Machine” Zamora III (3-0, 2 KOs), who fight out of the Pound-4-Pound Boxing Gym in Las Vegas, continue their boxing tour of the United States as they’ve arrived in San Antonio, TX.

The three elite boxers are fresh off their trip to the Bay Area, where they got elite sparring amongst all of the best in their weight classes in that region. They will know square off against Texas based fighters, Omar Juarez (7-0, 4 KOs), top amateur fighters Sebastian Rodriguez and Jason Limon, as well as WBA super bantamweight champion Brandon Figueroa.

“We had a great time in the Bay Area and now we are looking to continue getting great work in Texas,” said Chavez Barrientes. “We sparred some of the best fighters in the Bay Area, Eros Correa, Oscar Escandon, Justin Cardona, Arnold Dinong, and learned a ton. I am excited to get even more new looks now that we’ve arrived in San Antonio.”

Well known San Antonio, Texas coach Rick Nunez will be taking the powerful young trio around the area to get the best possibly sparring for these fighters on their sparring tour.

“It is a great feeling being able to train and spar with so many skilled fighters from so many different places,” said super bantamweight Angel Barrientes. “I have big goals for myself and my team, and this is what we all need to be great, to go outside of what we’re comfortable with.”

The non-twin, Zamora, a 17-years-old featherweight is beyond thrilled to spend his summer on the road.

“I really like being uncomfortable and not being familiar with the fighters I am in the ring with,” said Zamora III. “I am learning how to adjust to new styles with all the different looks I’m facing. I learned a lot sparring in the Bay Area, and I am excited to learn more in Texas.”

These three fighters, who are just 17 years old, are going from sparring top level competition in the Bay Area, to taking on San Antonio’s finest boxing talent in their weight class.

TOP STORIES

Jason Moloney avenges the family name with stoppage win over…

Jason Moloney avenges the family name with stoppage win over Leonardo Baez

Bantamweight contender Jason ‘Mayhem’ Moloney 21-1 (18) avenged the family name with a seventh-round stoppage of Leonardo Baez 18-3 (9) inside ‘The Bubble’ at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on Thursday night. The 29-year-old Australian, 117¾ p…

Mikey Garcia wants to jump straight in with Manny Pacquiao

Mikey Garcia wants to jump straight in with Manny Pacquiao

Mikey Garcia 40-1 (30) has revealed his hitlist of opponents for his return to the ring. The number one target on his list is eight-division world champion Manny Pacquiao 62-7-2 (39). “I would love the opportunity to fight Manny,” said Garcia t…

Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua agree to purse split, but…

Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua agree to purse split, but negotiations still ongoing

The two-fight deal between Anthony Joshua 23-1 (21) and Tyson Fury 30-0-1 (21) is still a long way from sign-off but there should be no obstacles preventing the bouts from getting made, according to promoter Frank Warren. Britain’s premier heavywe…

Jason Moloney out to avenge brother's loss

Jason Moloney out to avenge brother's loss

Former world title challenger Jason ‘Mayhem’ Moloney 20-1 (17) is looking to avenge the family name when he takes on late replacement Leonardo Baez 18-2 (9) at ‘The Bubble’ at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on Thursday night. The 29-year-old b…

Andrew Moloney suffers two perforated eardrums in loss to Joshua…

Andrew Moloney suffers two perforated eardrums in loss to Joshua Franco

Super flyweight Andrew ‘The Barber’ Moloney 21-1 (14) was sent to the hospital following his first career loss to Joshua ‘The Professor’ Franco 17-1-2 (8) at ‘The Bubble’ at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on Tuesday night. Moloney, who lost hi…

Jamel Herring tests positive to coronavirus, title defence off

Jamel Herring tests positive to coronavirus, title defence off

WBO super featherweight champion Jamel Herring 21-2 (10) won’t be fighting next month after testing positive to the coronavirus. The 34-year-old American was due to face Jonathan Oquendo 31-6 (19) in his second world title defence in a Top Rank ma…

