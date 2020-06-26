Teenage Boxing Prodigies Continue Sparring Tour in Texas

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Undefeated twin phenoms Angel “AK-47” Barrientes (2-0, 2 KOs) and Chavez “The Beast” Barrientes (2-0, 2 KOs), as well as their stablemate Demler “DJ War Machine” Zamora III (3-0, 2 KOs), who fight out of the Pound-4-Pound Boxing Gym in Las Vegas, continue their boxing tour of the United States as they’ve arrived in San Antonio, TX.

The three elite boxers are fresh off their trip to the Bay Area, where they got elite sparring amongst all of the best in their weight classes in that region. They will know square off against Texas based fighters, Omar Juarez (7-0, 4 KOs), top amateur fighters Sebastian Rodriguez and Jason Limon, as well as WBA super bantamweight champion Brandon Figueroa.

“We had a great time in the Bay Area and now we are looking to continue getting great work in Texas,” said Chavez Barrientes. “We sparred some of the best fighters in the Bay Area, Eros Correa, Oscar Escandon, Justin Cardona, Arnold Dinong, and learned a ton. I am excited to get even more new looks now that we’ve arrived in San Antonio.”

Well known San Antonio, Texas coach Rick Nunez will be taking the powerful young trio around the area to get the best possibly sparring for these fighters on their sparring tour.

“It is a great feeling being able to train and spar with so many skilled fighters from so many different places,” said super bantamweight Angel Barrientes. “I have big goals for myself and my team, and this is what we all need to be great, to go outside of what we’re comfortable with.”

The non-twin, Zamora, a 17-years-old featherweight is beyond thrilled to spend his summer on the road.

“I really like being uncomfortable and not being familiar with the fighters I am in the ring with,” said Zamora III. “I am learning how to adjust to new styles with all the different looks I’m facing. I learned a lot sparring in the Bay Area, and I am excited to learn more in Texas.”

These three fighters, who are just 17 years old, are going from sparring top level competition in the Bay Area, to taking on San Antonio’s finest boxing talent in their weight class.

