British Boxing Is Back But Not Quite As We Know It

At last more boxing is returning to the UK. Eddie Hearn has announced a 4 week boxing bout bonanza this August and it’s all coming from his back garden.

Eddie has revealed he’s arranged for a ring to be put up in the grounds of Matchroom Head Quarters in Brentwood, Essex. So far 19 bouts are expected over the 4 week period known as Fight Camp.

Speaking at the press conference yesterday Eddie said ““Matchroom are delighted to announce the full schedule for ‘Fight Camp’. The series is an unrivalled summer of elite boxing based at the Matchroom HQ in Brentwood, Essex. “The first three weeks to be shown live on Sky in the UK and DAZN in the US. The final week to be shown live on Sky Sports Box Office,”

His garden will provide a unique setting and Eddie decided against using a purpose built TV studio or hotel synonymous with the sport. With no fans being present Eddie and his dad Barry had no hesitation in hosting the fights on their multi-million pound property.

“The unique and ground-breaking outdoor setting overlooking the city of London will play host to huge world title clashes alongside British and Commonwealth title showdowns. Plus heavyweight wars and countless other title fights. “Matchroom brings top tier boxing back to the screens of fights fans across the UK and US,” they added.

There will be “around 80 to 90” people on site and the action will start on 1st August.

Sam Eggington vs Ted Cheeseman will be the headline fight that night.

The second and third nights will be headlined by world champion Terri Harper vs Natasha Jonas and Felix Cash vs Jason Welborn on 7th August and the 14th respectively.

The backyard brawls will close with Whyte’s pay-per-view clash against Povetkin.

Speaking about the plans previously, Matchroom boss Eddie told the Mail “Just imagine it. It is summer, the house is all lit up, you can see Canary Wharf in the distance and fireworks are going off.

“Then over the hill walk Whyte and Povetkin for a massive tear up on my lawn. World championship boxing in my garden? Oh, go on then.

“It is a huge mission. We are going to turn our headquarters here into an outdoor venue for live boxing, with a full canopy in the middle of the garden and the ring overlooking London.

“We are building changing rooms for the fighters, setting up a space for a ring walk, and figuring out how we can do everything with as few people as possible.”

Schedule for Fight Camps – Weeks 1 to 4

AUGUST 1 Matchroom’s summer of boxing launches with a bang on Saturday, August 1. Sam Eggington (28-6, 17 KOs) puts his IBF International Super-Welterweight title on the line against Ted Cheeseman (15-2-1, 9 KOs) in a guaranteed barnburner Belfast’s big-hitting James Tennyson (26-3, 22 KOs) takes on Cardiff’s Gavin Gwynne (12-1, 2 KOs). They battle for the vacant British Lightweight title. Chatteris talent Jordan Gill (24-1, 7 KOs) meets Watford’s Reece Bellotti (14-3, 12 KOs). It’s an electric Featherweight battle. Fast-rising Ipswich Heavyweight Fabio Wardley (8-0, 7 KOs) steps up to take on Middlesbrough’s Simon Vallily (17-2-1, 7 KOs). They scrap for the vacant English belt. Finally, gifted Sheffield Super-Lightweight Dalton Smith (5-0, 4 KOs) squares off with Liverpool’s Nathan Bennett (9-1, 2 KOs).

AUGUST 7 Terri Harper’s (10-0, 5 KOs) defense of her WBC and IBO Super-Featherweight World titles against British rival Natasha Jonas (9-1, 7 KOs) headlines week 2 on Friday, August 7. She is supported by Bournemouth’s Chris Billam-Smith (10-1, 9 KOs). He defends his Commonwealth title against undefeated Cardiff man Nathan Thorley (14-0, 6 KOs). Liverpool Super-Welterweight Anthony Fowler (12-1, 9 KOs) gets his second outing of the year against Adam Harper (9-1). Oldham Lightweight prospect Aqib Fiaz (5-0) steps up against Birmingham’s former Midlands Area Champion Kane Baker (13-6). Leeds Featherweight prospect Hopey Price (2-0). He fights on UK soil again following his win on the huge Andy Ruiz vs. Anthony Joshua 2 show in Saudi Arabia.

AUGUST 14 Felix Cash (12-0, 8 KOs) puts his Commonwealth Middleweight title on the line for the second time. Cash faces former world title challenger Jason Welborn (24-8, 7 KOs) at top of week 3’s bill on Friday, August 14. Recent Matchroom signing Zelfa Barrett (23-1, 14 KOs) meets Ireland’s undefeated Eric Donovan (12-0, 7 KOs). The pair fight over ten rounds. Northampton Super-Welterweight Kieron Conway (14-1-1, 3 KOs) takes on Rotherham’s Navid Mansouri (20-3-2, 6 KOs). Watford Super-Bantamweight Shannon Courtenay (5-0, 2 KOs) faces the toughest opponent of her career in Rachel Ball (5-1). Hard-hitting Super-Middleweight menace John Docherty (8-0, 6 KOs) looks for his second win of the year.

AUGUST 22 Fight Camp concludes with an unmissable night of blockbuster action on Saturday, August 22 on Sky Sports Box Office. Dillian Whyte (27-1, 18 KOs) defends his WBC Interim Heavyweight world title against Alexander Povetkin (35-2-1, 24 KOs). Irish legend Katie Taylor (15-0, 6 KOs) defends her undisputed lightweight world titles. Her opponent is TBC. There’s more Heavyweight action on offer as Martin Bakole (15-1, 12 KOs) returns to the ring against Russia’s Sergey Kuzmin (15-1, 11 KOs). Furthermore, Luther Clay (13-1, 5 KOs) faces Chris Kongo (11-0, 6 KOs).

