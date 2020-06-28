TwitterFacebook

28 June 2020
BIBA
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Former Sky Senior Director Derek Hanlon Appointed BIBA/GSE Director of Production Ahead of ‘Let Battle Commence’ Series on FITE.TV.

Steve Webber, Head of Broadcasting at Go Sports & Entertainment, the broadcast division of the British & Irish Boxing Authority (BIBA), today announced that former Sky Senior Director Derek Hanlon has been appointed as Director of Production.

During his forty year career Hanlon has produced and directed a myriad of films, commercials and television programming, including entertainment, music, art and documentaries, as well as directed a diverse range of sport programming, including Superbikes, Superleague Formula Racing, Live Davies Cup Tennis, weekly ATP Tennis highlights, American Football, US PGA Tour, World Cup of Golf, Irish Open, Ladies European Golf, Ultra Sport, Opal Supersports News and within the Sport of Boxing itself Matchroom Boxing and Ringside.

The first event of Hanlon’s tenure will be the upcoming Lee McAllister promoted ‘Behind Closed Doors’ event headlined by the returning former longtime World Boxing Organisation (WBO) World Featherweight King Scott Harrison versus Professional Boxing Council (PBC) International Champion Paul Peers on the 18th July 2020, which will be the first of the ‘Let Battle Commence’ series of ten UK boxing events for TV, which will initially take place ‘Behind Closed Doors’, until the current COVID-19 lockdown regulations in the United Kingdom are relaxed.

The Harrison versus Peers headed event will be broadcast live on FITE.TV (worldwide – PPV $4.99) as well as delayed broadcast in the UK on Sports Channel Network (SCN) Channel 265 on Freeview/YouView.

