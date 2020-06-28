TwitterFacebook

Lee Siner reflects on career and life turn around and opens up about his for the future in and out of the ring

28 June 2020
boxing ring
Write For Us
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

KO Boxing Forum

Lee Siner is known throughout British boxing circles as one of the best amateur fighters not to fulfill his potential in the professional ranks. However, things have changed and Siner has made changes outside the ring in order to progress within it.

In a world where there are many negative stories in the world of boxing, Siner’s is a positive one. Despite having well-documented issues numerous years back, the Liverpool heavyweight, now trained by Cheshire based Terry Spencer, has turned his life around and now looks to make a big splash in the professional ranks.

Siner opened up about some of the activities he has partaken in recent years. He said, “In the last two years all I have done really is go to the gym and walk the dog in honesty. I’ve been sober for two years and have left my past behind me and I feel fantastic for doing it.

See Also

“I’ve got a lovely new partner and we’ve settled down. I’m really happy and settled in life now and that is what drove me to come back to boxing and have my own personal redemption by being a success not just for myself, but being successful for the kids in the community who may have gone down the wrong path. I want to be living proof that you can turn your life around if you work hard.

“I’ve been mentoring and working with some of the amateur boxers at TS ABC as I really am passionate about helping the boys and girls in the gym progress in the right direction in life. We live in a society where kids can go down the wrong route easily, and I’m personally making an effort to make sure that it doesn’t happen to any of the young boxers I see in the gym these days.”

Siner has recently agreed terms with well-respected manager Kevin Maree and has a clear path of success within the professional ranks ahead of him. Siner discussed his link up with Maree Boxing and his hopes for what his professional journey will result in.

Siner stated, “I want to be a good example to young people all over that you can reform your character and you can change for the better. I used to be about the nights out, now I only go out to go to the gym and walk the dog. That’s how my life has changed and I feel so much better for it.

“I’m constantly getting involved with mentoring people and local charities as I want to use my experiences outside of the ring to help those in similar need. I have a great opportunity at redemption and I have to thank Kevin Maree and Terry Spencer for giving me this opportunity. It’s up to me now to succeed and I’m confident that I will.”

Read more articles about:
red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

George Kambosos Jr says Vasiliy Lomachenko fight would be bigger than Manny Pacquiao vs Jeff Horn

George Kambosos Jr says Vasiliy Lomachenko fight would be bigger…

Jarrell Miller's career in jeopardy after testing positive to PEDs again

Jarrell Miller's career in jeopardy after testing positive to PEDs…

Miguel Berchelt bashes Eleazar Valenzuela, wants Oscar Valdez next

Miguel Berchelt bashes Eleazar Valenzuela, wants Oscar Valdez next

Jason Moloney avenges the family name with stoppage win over Leonardo Baez

Jason Moloney avenges the family name with stoppage win over…

Mikey Garcia wants to jump straight in with Manny Pacquiao

Mikey Garcia wants to jump straight in with Manny Pacquiao

Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua agree to purse split, but negotiations still ongoing

Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua agree to purse split, but…

Jason Moloney out to avenge brother's loss

Jason Moloney out to avenge brother's loss

Andrew Moloney suffers two perforated eardrums in loss to Joshua Franco

Andrew Moloney suffers two perforated eardrums in loss to Joshua…

Jamel Herring tests positive to coronavirus, title defence off

Jamel Herring tests positive to coronavirus, title defence off

TOP STORIES

George Kambosos Jr says Vasiliy Lomachenko fight would be bigger…

George Kambosos Jr says Vasiliy Lomachenko fight would be bigger than Manny Pacquiao vs Jeff Horn

Undefeated lightweight contender ‘Ferocious’ George Kambosos Jr 18-0 (10) believes a fight against unified 135-pound champion Vasiliy Lomachenko 14-1 (10) would do better numbers in his native Australia than the blockbuster Manny Pacquiao vs Jeff Hor…

Jarrell Miller's career in jeopardy after testing positive to PEDs…

Jarrell Miller's career in jeopardy after testing positive to PEDs again

The career of undefeated heavyweight Jarrell ‘Big Baby’ Miller 23-0-1 (20) hangs in the balance after he once again tested positive for performance enhancing drugs. The 31-year-old from Brooklyn, New York was scheduled to challenge WBA, IBF and WB…

Miguel Berchelt bashes Eleazar Valenzuela, wants Oscar Valdez next

Miguel Berchelt bashes Eleazar Valenzuela, wants Oscar Valdez next

WBC super featherweight champion Miguel ‘Alacrán’ Berchelt 38-1 (34) scored an easy sixth-round stoppage of Eleazar ‘Tronco’ Valenzuela 21-14-4 (16) at TV Azteca Studios in Mexico City, Mexico on Saturday night. The fight was a non-title bout with…

Jason Moloney avenges the family name with stoppage win over…

Jason Moloney avenges the family name with stoppage win over Leonardo Baez

Bantamweight contender Jason ‘Mayhem’ Moloney 21-1 (18) avenged the family name with a seventh-round stoppage of Leonardo Baez 18-3 (9) inside ‘The Bubble’ at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on Thursday night. The 29-year-old Australian, 117¾ p…

Mikey Garcia wants to jump straight in with Manny Pacquiao

Mikey Garcia wants to jump straight in with Manny Pacquiao

Mikey Garcia 40-1 (30) has revealed his hitlist of opponents for his return to the ring. The number one target on his list is eight-division world champion Manny Pacquiao 62-7-2 (39). “I would love the opportunity to fight Manny,” said Garcia t…

Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua agree to purse split, but…

Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua agree to purse split, but negotiations still ongoing

The two-fight deal between Anthony Joshua 23-1 (21) and Tyson Fury 30-0-1 (21) is still a long way from sign-off but there should be no obstacles preventing the bouts from getting made, according to promoter Frank Warren. Britain’s premier heavywe…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US