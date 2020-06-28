Miguel Berchelt bashes Eleazar Valenzuela, wants Oscar Valdez next

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

WBC super featherweight champion Miguel ‘Alacrán’ Berchelt 38-1 (34) scored an easy sixth-round stoppage of Eleazar ‘Tronco’ Valenzuela 21-14-4 (16) at TV Azteca Studios in Mexico City, Mexico on Saturday night.

The fight was a non-title bout with Berchelt weighing in at 135-pounds, while Valenzuela scaled 135½ pounds. There were no spectators in attendance.

The 28-year-old Mexican champion overwhelmed his countryman early, dropping Valenzuela in round one and never letting up with his pressure.

Valenzuela, 25, was tougher than expected but had no answer to the attack from the classy Berchelt, who finished him off with a barrage of shots in round six.

Berchelt is now hoping for another all-Mexican showdown against undefeated former WBO featherweight champion Oscar Valdez 27-0 (21).

“Now what follows is the expected fight against Oscar Valdez,” Berchelt said. “Every fan wants to see that fight, and we are ready for that war.

“I felt great, but the altitude Mexico City hit me a little bit. It is not easy to fight in Mexico City, but thank God we got the victory.

“Eleazar is a tough fighter. He endured everything I threw at him. He gained my respect.

“My experience as world champion pushed me forward.”

Valdez, 29, was last in action in November when he stopped rising star Adam ‘Blunose’ Lopez in the seventh round of a competitive 10-round bout at The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Berchelt claimed the WBC 130-pound title with an 11th round knockout of previously undefeated Francisco Vargas at Fantasy Springs Casino in Indio, California in November 2017.

He had Vargas cut on the bridge of the nose in the third and cut over the right eye in the fourth.

In May last year Berchelt halted Vargas in six frames in their rematch in Tucson, Arizona.

Since his title-winning victory, Berchelt has defended his crown six times, including a 12-round decision win over Japanese veteran Takashi Miura.

