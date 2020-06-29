Alex Saucedo wants Maurice Hooker rematch after Sonny Fredrickson

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Junior welterweight Alex ‘El Cholo’ Saucedo 29-1 (19) is keen to get back in the world ratings to chase another world title shot.

But first he will need to overcome Sonny Fredrickson 22-2 (14) at ‘The Bubble’ at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on Tuesday night. The 10-round bout will be broadcast live on ESPN.

Saucedo weighed in at 140½ pounds to Frederickson’s 140¾ pounds.

“I know he is the type of fighter who likes to stand and trade in the centre of the ring,” Saucedo told The Ring.

“He’s a lengthy fighter and he knows how to use his reach a lot. That’s a good thing for us because I believe we can time him once he throws that jab, but he also keeps that right hand down.

“We really did our homework to prepare for Fredrickson.”

The 26-year-old American lost his lone world title shot to then-WBO champion Maurice Hooker by seventh-round stoppage in November 2018. But it wasn’t all one-way traffic, with Saucedo flooring Hooker in the second.

“When I looked at the tape, I just kept making the same mistakes during the fight,” Saucedo said.

“I just needed a change of trainer. I respect Abel (Sanchez), but I needed more than someone telling me, ‘Go in there and throw a lot of punches’.

“I had to lose a lot of weight in previous camps. I learned from that and had a nine-week camp [for this fight], where I split time between Southern California and Oklahoma City, sparring 130 rounds.”

Saucedo said he would like a rematch with Hooker under the right conditions.

“I really want that rematch with Hooker, but it looks like he is moving up to welterweight,” he said. “I have my plans set for 140 pounds, but I would ask for a rematch if and when I decide to move up to 147 pounds.

“I’ve put in the work in the gym and I feel that I can perform just like a champion. I want to show people what Alex Saucedo can do. I’m willing to fight anyone and that includes the world champions.”

