George Kambosos Jr says Vasiliy Lomachenko fight would be bigger than Manny Pacquiao vs Jeff Horn

29 June 2020
Anthony Cocks

Undefeated lightweight contender ‘Ferocious’ George Kambosos Jr 18-0 (10) believes a fight against unified 135-pound champion Vasiliy Lomachenko 14-1 (10) would do better numbers in his native Australia than the blockbuster Manny Pacquiao vs Jeff Horn fight three years ago.

The 27-year-old Sydneysider will face Lee Selby 28-2 (9) in an IBF final eliminator at Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff, Wales on October 3.

The winner of that fight will have a mandate to face IBF champion Teofimo Lopez, who in turn is expected to face WBC, WBA and WBO champion Lomachenko later this year.

Kambosos Jr, who is coming off a 12-round split decision win over former world titleholder Mickey Bey at New York’s Madison Square Garden in December, believes he has a real shot of facing Lomachenko in his home country next year.

“This fight is bigger than Horn vs Pacquiao; I know it did around 45,000 people, but if you take this fight to Marvel Stadium, with the Australian sporting fans, and there’s such a massive Greek population in Melbourne – I’m a very proud Greek Australian – so that is huge, against the pound-for-pound No. 1 fighter, the man who’ll have four world titles if he takes out Lopez in a unified title fight, that does 60,000,” he told ESPN.

Kambosos Jr says he has already spoken to promoter Bob Arum of Top Rank about a potential Lomachenko bout.

“I know Arum is very, very interested, he’s stated it a couple of times, it’s there on a platter,” he said.

“But we are fully focused on Lee Selby, we know what he’s about.

“But I truly believe that I am going to knock him out and take the win in impressive fashion. I’m meant to shock the world, I truly believe that I can beat Lomachenko, and do it here in Australia.”

