George Kambosos Jr says Vasiliy Lomachenko fight would be bigger than Manny Pacquiao vs Jeff Horn

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Undefeated lightweight contender ‘Ferocious’ George Kambosos Jr 18-0 (10) believes a fight against unified 135-pound champion Vasiliy Lomachenko 14-1 (10) would do better numbers in his native Australia than the blockbuster Manny Pacquiao vs Jeff Horn fight three years ago.

The 27-year-old Sydneysider will face Lee Selby 28-2 (9) in an IBF final eliminator at Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff, Wales on October 3.

The winner of that fight will have a mandate to face IBF champion Teofimo Lopez, who in turn is expected to face WBC, WBA and WBO champion Lomachenko later this year.

See Also

Kambosos Jr, who is coming off a 12-round split decision win over former world titleholder Mickey Bey at New York’s Madison Square Garden in December, believes he has a real shot of facing Lomachenko in his home country next year.

“This fight is bigger than Horn vs Pacquiao; I know it did around 45,000 people, but if you take this fight to Marvel Stadium, with the Australian sporting fans, and there’s such a massive Greek population in Melbourne – I’m a very proud Greek Australian – so that is huge, against the pound-for-pound No. 1 fighter, the man who’ll have four world titles if he takes out Lopez in a unified title fight, that does 60,000,” he told ESPN.

Kambosos Jr says he has already spoken to promoter Bob Arum of Top Rank about a potential Lomachenko bout.

“I know Arum is very, very interested, he’s stated it a couple of times, it’s there on a platter,” he said.

“But we are fully focused on Lee Selby, we know what he’s about.

“But I truly believe that I am going to knock him out and take the win in impressive fashion. I’m meant to shock the world, I truly believe that I can beat Lomachenko, and do it here in Australia.”

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.