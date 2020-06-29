TwitterFacebook

Jarrell Miller’s career in jeopardy after testing positive to PEDs again

29 June 2020
Jarrell Miller
Photos Credit Esther Lin/SHOWTIME
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

The career of undefeated heavyweight Jarrell ‘Big Baby’ Miller 23-0-1 (20) hangs in the balance after he once again tested positive for performance enhancing drugs.

The 31-year-old from Brooklyn, New York was scheduled to challenge WBA, IBF and WBO champion Anthony Joshua in June last year before turning in a dirty test for a range of drugs, including GW1516, human growth hormone and EPO.

The 6-foot-4, 300-pound Miller was set to return to the ring for the first time in more than 18 months on July 9 when he was scheduled to face Jerry Forrest in a 10-round bout at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada live on ESPN.

But Miller has once again failed a drug test for GW1516, also known as Endurobo.

Promoter Bob Arum of Top Rank is far from impressed.

“Obviously we’re extremely disappointed,” Arum told The Ring. “I spoke to the Nevada State Athletic Commission, and they confirmed to me that Miller tested positive for a substance that he had already tested positive for a year ago.”

Miller’s co-promoter Dmitriy Salita said he was also disappointed by drug test results.

“I am disappointed. I was looking forward to July 9th and Jarrell’s return to the ring. This news is shocking to me as well,” Salita said in a statement to Sky Sports.

“Hopefully soon we will find out more facts. As Bob Arum said, we’re all going to be guided by the decision of the Nevada Athletic Commission.”

IBF and WBC welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr suggested Miller look for another career.

“He need to become a bouncer or body guard take the L out of Lover brotha,” Spence Jr posted on social media.

Miller previously served a nine-month suspension from the California State Athletic Commission after testing positive for Dimethylamylamine and was fined $2,500 while he was competing in a kickboxing tournament.

