Dillian Whyte promises to succeed where Deontay Wilder failed against Tyson Fury

30 June 2020
FuryWhyteThumb21
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Heavyweight contender Dillian ‘The Body Snatcher’ Whyte 27-1 (18) says he knows the secret to defeating Tyson Fury 30-0-1 (21) after sparring the WBC champion a number of years ago.

Fury survived a dramatic 12th round knockdown in his first fight against Deontay Wilder that ended in a draw before dominating the American and stopping him in the seventh in the rematch.

Whyte, who is due a shot at the WBC title by February next year, believes he has the gameplan to knockout Fury.

“He [Fury] knows Deontay Wilder doesn’t hit as hard as what everyone makes out, and Deontay Wilder can’t body punch,” Whyte told Sky Sports News.

“Had Wilder been hitting him in the body, earlier in the fight, he wouldn’t have been able to get up from that punch in the later rounds, but his body was fresh, his legs were fresh.

“There was no body punching going on, Wilder can only headhunt. You can shake the head punches off sometimes, but when your body is broken down, and you’ve been hit up and down – that’s how you’ve got to fight Fury, you have to fight up and down. You can’t just headhunt.

“He’s a tough guy, he gets up, but I’m going to be targeting head and body, relentless all night long, so it will be a different story.”

The war of words between Whyte and Fury heated up on the weekend with the 32-year-old Londoner suggesting he had the self-styled ‘Gypsy King’ on the canvas.

“He’s got all these skills and all this other stuff, but I’m an animal and I’ll come to fight, simple as that,” said Whyte.

“He has been in the ring with someone like me, because I sparred him many times.

“I was very inexperienced at the time, and I still gave him work. A lot of work!”

Whyte is scheduled to face Alexander Povetkin at the Matchroom Fight Camp in Brentwood, Essex on August 22.

Fury is contractually obliged to face Wilder for a third time with a date and venue yet to be confirmed.

