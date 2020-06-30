Jeff Horn loses coach to Team Tszyu

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Jeff Horn’s former strength and conditioning coach Dundee Kim has jumped ship and will now be working Tim Tszyu.

Former WBO welterweight champion Horn 20-2-1 (13) was scheduled to take on Tszyu 15-0 (11) in a junior middleweight clash at Queensland Country Bank Stadium in Townsville, Australia in April before the global coronavirus pandemic shutdown boxing.

The fight is now expected to be rescheduled for late August or early September at the same venue.

Horn, 32, will be going into the fight without the man responsible for getting him into fighting condition for the past six years. He will continue to be trained by head coach Glenn Rushton.

Kim, who was part of the training team that masterminded the fighting schoolteacher’s upset win over eight-division world champion Manny Pacquiao, believes he can share some of the secrets of Horn’s success with Tszyu.

“How Jeff moves around, I just show him,” Kim said to Seven News.

“No hard feelings with Jeff, I ended my chapter with him in January. I respect Jeff Horn so much, he beat Manny Pacquiao, Manny Pacquiao’s my hero. If Jeff couldn’t finish Tim within six rounds, I think he might have trouble.”

The addition of Kim to his team has only bolstered Tszyu’s confidence.

“Who knows him better than Dundee? He’s been with him nearly his whole career,” he said.

“Whatever happened, that’s their past.

“Coming here and learning from Dundee, it’s a great insight.”

The 25-year-old Tszyu has been on the fast track to success. Last year he fought four times, defeating former Commonwealth champion Denton Vassell, Australian champion Joel Camilleri, world-rated Dwight Ritchie and tough brawler Jack Brubaker.

Tszyu has been adamant that he wants to clean up his own backyard before heading overseas and the only two names remaining for him at 154-pounds domestically are Horn and Michael Zerafa.

Tszyu believes he’s ready for either of them.

“I feel like I’m an animal and I’m ready to eat,” he said.

